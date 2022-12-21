Hodie Meats is opening a new further poultry processing facility in Northeast Georgia that will serve a national customer base. The operation is being led by an experienced team of poultry industry officials who are from the Northeast Georgia area. Ben Garcia is the vice president of processing and Amy Ward will act as the vice president of sales. Hodie is an all-fresh-meat, USDA-grade facility that receives processed chicken from other processors in the area. Poultry portions are cut and co-packed according to every customer's order.

ALTO, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO