Hall County Government to limit compactor site hours
In preparation ahead of projected severe winter weather, Hall County Government will limit compactor site hours on Friday. The compactor sites were originally scheduled to operate a full day on Friday but now will operate from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. through Saturday. “With temperatures dropping substantially Thursday evening and expected...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
wuga.org
Georgia State Parks open warming stations to those without electricity
With sub-freezing temperatures on their way to North Georgia, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations and shelters to assist those without access electricity. The warming stations near Athens-Clarke County include Fort Yargo and Hard Labor Creek State Park. Watson Mill Bridge will act as a shelter. All park fees...
accesswdun.com
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
accesswdun.com
Meat processing operation opens ‘state of the art’ poultry facility in Alto
Hodie Meats is opening a new further poultry processing facility in Northeast Georgia that will serve a national customer base. The operation is being led by an experienced team of poultry industry officials who are from the Northeast Georgia area. Ben Garcia is the vice president of processing and Amy Ward will act as the vice president of sales. Hodie is an all-fresh-meat, USDA-grade facility that receives processed chicken from other processors in the area. Poultry portions are cut and co-packed according to every customer's order.
72-year-old Georgia man with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing found at convenience store
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located a man who disappeared Thursday. Deputies said they were looking for 72-year-old Gregory Martin, who was last seen leaving his home on Three Rivers Court in Hull around midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
Live Mountainside in this Luxurious, On-the-Market Clarkesville Cabin
Built in 2021, this luxurious home boasts 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a large bunkroom, perfect for hosting the holidays or large groups of family and friends.
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
tourcounsel.com
North Georgia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Dawsonville
If you go to Atlanta you cannot miss visiting the North Georgia Premium Outlets. They are famous for their good supply of luxury brand outlet stores including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci. But there are options for all budgets including several of the best clothing brands in the United States...
Scam alert in Barrow County
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is posing as a field agent for the IRS. Investigators in Winder says she’s approaching people, flashing a fake badge and trying to get personal financial information. From WSB TV…. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022
Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
Deputies searching for suspect with machete who robbed convenience store in north Georgia
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday evening. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m.
Quartet of accused meth traffickers arrested in Jackson Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of four suspected methamphetamine traffickers: there are possession and distribution charges for three men and one woman from Tucker, Hoschton, and Braselton. Sheriff’s Office investigators in Jefferson say the arrests were made at a home off Sam Freeman Road in Jackson County.
Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In
Here are 5 Georgia Signees you need to buy stock in.
57-year-old twin sisters killed by one of their sons, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More information has been released about a suspected double murder-suicide at a Gainesville home on Wednesday morning, according to deputies. The sheriff's office identified the two women found dead in a bedroom as twin sisters, Ruth Newberry and Ruby Newberry. The two were 57 years old.
