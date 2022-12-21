Read full article on original website
Related
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?
If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22
The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
Shooting At Mall Of America Friday Night Leaves One Person Dead
The Mall Of America was temporarily locked down tonight at 7:50 pm when it was reported that shots were fired on the first floor inside Nordstrom's. Surveillance video showed a fight between about five or nine people before a victim was shot multiple times. A Bloomington Minnesota police officer was...
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted
Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0