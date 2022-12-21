ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

KDHL AM 920

Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?

If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22

The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted

Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

