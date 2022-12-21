ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Woman wins $175,000 lottery jackpot in her office's holiday white elephant gift exchange

By GMA Team, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssFKg_0jqYntAq00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is entering the holiday season $175,000 richer thanks to a lucky moment at her employer's white elephant gift exchange.

Lori Janes, an office manager at a dental center in Louisville, said she first received a $25 gift card to T.J. Maxx in the gift exchange at the dental center's holiday party on Dec. 13.

When a colleague "stole" the gift card from her in a later round, Janes had to choose another gift: $25 lottery tickets.

She scratched the tickets while still at the party, winning $50 on the first ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

When Janes scratched the second ticket, she won all 15 spots on the ticket, resulting in a $175,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Janes, a mom of two, told "Good Morning America" she felt a "whirlwind of emotions" when she won the grand prize.

"I think my first instinct was just to call my husband, which I did, with everybody in the room," Janes said. "And he didn't believe it, that it was actually happening and that this was real."

Janes, along with her husband and two children, went to lottery headquarters that same day to collect her prize.

After taxes, she took home a check for $124,250, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Janes said she plans to use the money to pay for her daughter's college tuition.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Police: Man charged with killing, dismembering father believed victim was a robot

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing a list of charges after police said he brutally murdered his father because he believed the victim was a robot. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were called to do a welfare check at a home after concerning phone calls and Facebook posts were made by Shawn Hays, where he alleged his father had turned into a robot, WXIN reported. In one post, written one week before the incident, Hays allegedly wrote that he thought someone had kidnapped or killed his father and replaced him with “a robot that looks like my dad.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
102.5 The Bone

NFL suspends Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi one game without pay after post-game fight following blowout Rams win

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to play off a post-game fight as the offensive line "feeling themselves," but the NFL felt different. The league issued one-game suspensions to Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory after the two got into a fight after the Rams' blowout win Sunday.
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt to retire after 12 NFL seasons

J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals and one of the NFL’s best defensive players, on Tuesday announced plans to retire after the 2022 season. In a post on social media, Watt marked Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first attended by his son, Koa. He added that it would be his “last ever NFL home game.”
102.5 The Bone

With campaign lies exposed, Santos could face legal consequences

While he’s vowed to take his seat in Congress, Rep.-elect George Santos could still face a number of investigations over false statements he made during the campaign. The 34-year-old New York Republican won a House last month, but a series of articles have shown he repeatedly lied about aspects of his background during the campaign. An investigation from the New York Times published last week exposed many of Santos's lies, but others have emerged in the ensuing days. Both the Forwardand CNN reported that Santos had lied about having a Jewish heritage and his grandparents being Holocaust refugees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy