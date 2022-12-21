NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Colts in Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 -210

O 46

-107

Indianapolis Colts +4.5 +180

U 46

-113

The Chargers are coming off a 17-14 victory over the Titans.

The defense made life difficult for Ryan Tannehill, sacking him four times. Justin Herbert led a game-winning drive with just 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, going 52 yards on five plays to set up the 43-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker.

Meanwhile, the Colts were the victim of the largest comeback in NFL history, as the Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit to complete a 39-36 overtime victory. Matt Ryan became the only starting quarterback on two 25-point blown leads.

The last time the Chargers and Colts met was in 2019. Los Angeles won, 30-24.

Monday’s contest will begin at 5:15 pm PT and be televised on ESPN.