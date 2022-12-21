Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
thecharlotteweekly.com
Companies helping families with utility bills
CHARLOTTE – The cost to heat a home this winter is a growing challenge to many. A few local small business owners decided to do something about it. "I live and work in the Charlotte-Matthews area," said Jonathan Roberts who with his oldest daughter Juliana Roberts runs a boutique residential real estate company. "Finances are tight. My daughter was getting a new place to live in December, and when she factored energy costs into her cost of living, I was stunned how the rising cost of heating a home put most of the options she was considering outside her reach. It all adds up quickly."
cn2.com
Mother Says School Should Have Done More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
WWE legend holds home intruder at gunpoint in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A former WWE star who now lives in the Midlands is making headlines for an incident at his home. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is known for carrying around a two-by-four and giving the thumbs up ahead of his matches in the ring. And he's currently a Kershaw County resident.
triad-city-beat.com
New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations
This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
NC pharmacists get creative when it comes to ordering children’s medicine
"I get up sometimes at six in the morning and try to order it because if you think of all the pharmacies that open at 8 to 9, no one is ordering at six in the morning. I've also been known to stay up until midnight," a pharmacist said.
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
2023 predictions for Columbia, SC real estate
Real estate experts explain what Columbia home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices rise in 2023.
wach.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
WBTV
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
WBTV
Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
qcnews.com
Wind causing multiple power outages in region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The winter wind is causing considerable power and cable outages this morning. Traffic lights, fallen trees, and other outages have affected cities throughout the state. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported outages across central North Carolina, with more than 90,000 customers without...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph. A Wind...
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
