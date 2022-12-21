CHARLOTTE – The cost to heat a home this winter is a growing challenge to many. A few local small business owners decided to do something about it. "I live and work in the Charlotte-Matthews area," said Jonathan Roberts who with his oldest daughter Juliana Roberts runs a boutique residential real estate company. "Finances are tight. My daughter was getting a new place to live in December, and when she factored energy costs into her cost of living, I was stunned how the rising cost of heating a home put most of the options she was considering outside her reach. It all adds up quickly."

