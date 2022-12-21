Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
Ohio State's Ryan Day named semifinalist for George Munger Award
The Ohio State football program made a big decision when Urban Meyer elected to step down after the 2018 season. The Buckeyes turned over control of the team to Ryan Day, Meyer's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over his final two seasons. Given Day's inexperience as a head coach, the Scarlet and Gray took a calculated risk. That risk has largely paid off. Day has carried on what Meyer did through his time in Columbus, continuing the success of the program.
Ohio State 2023 signee Lincoln Kienholz has the right 'makeup' to be a Buckeye quarterback
Head coach Ryan Day wants a quarterback in every Ohio State recruiting class but the Buckeyes had to wait a while to land their signal caller in the 2023 class. After Brock Glenn committed in late July and then decommitted four months later, the Scarlet and Gray turned their attention to four-star prospect Lincoln Kienholz.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO
Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
Ohio State excited about 2023 offensive line class
Entering the 2022 season, Ohio State had three starting offensive linemen returning and a fourth who played significant time the year before. This group played nearly all of the meaningful snaps this season, the exception being right tackle Dawand Jones and right guard Matthew Jones each missing a game due to injury.
VB: Huskers add Florida transfer Merritt Beason
The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
On the advice of Ted Ginn Sr., Arvell Reese helps reopen Glenville pipeline to Ohio State
For a span of more than a decade, there was no school in the country Ohio State turned to for prospects than Cleveland's Glenville High School. The Buckeyes had 23 players come two hours south to play in Columbus after working under Tarblood head coach Ted Ginn Sr. But since...
