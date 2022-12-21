ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HIT Consultant

How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare

Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
BBC

Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department

Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
NIH Director's Blog

Going to the Hospital: Tips for Dementia Caregivers

A trip to the hospital can be stressful for people with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia and their caregivers. Being prepared for emergency and planned hospital visits can relieve some of that stress. This article suggests ways to help you prepare and tips for making your visit to the emergency room or hospital easier.
newsnationnow.com

Cure is sought for the current shortage of nurses in US

(NewsNation) — When asked why she’s one of 15,000 Minnesotan nurses planning to strike, Corinne gives this stat: 39 patients for five nurses. That was the ratio she says was in the cardiac unit of Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Minnesota over the weekend — a unit of seriously ill patients where too few nurses or slow response times can literally mean life and death.
The Virtual Pediatric OT

How to become an occupational therapist

Occupational therapy involves working hands-on helping different patients to get back to or learning everyday tasks or “occupations”. Occupational therapists help individuals of all ages develop, recover, or maintain the skills needed to complete daily living and work activities.
Medical News Today

What to know about the four levels of hospice care

Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Regulation in staffing, training may be needed to improve safety in assisted living: study

Assisted living direct care workers have significantly worse perceptions of patient safety culture than their administrators, requiring a renewed focus on quality in the industry, according to the results of a new study published in JAMDA, the official journal of AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. In...
docwirenews.com

Black Nurses Provide Insight Into Culturally Specific Perinatal Health Care

In an article published in the Journal of Transcultural Nursing, Black nurses revealed the benefits and difficulties related to providing culturally specific perinatal health care. “Black perinatal health [care] workers are part of a tradition of Black people fighting for the well-being of Black communities,” the authors wrote. Investigators...
MedicalXpress

Medical jargon is often misunderstood by the general public, according to a new study

Students learning medicine must learn a whole new language to allow them to express their clinical impressions to others accurately. In time, this becomes second nature and soon they can be heard babbling away confidently and sounding quite the part. Communication skills are a standard part of medical education and the teachers take great care to ensure that these newly found linguistic skills do not impinge on their communication with patients. Most seem to take this on board and do their utmost not to confuse patients.
MONTCO.Today

Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare

Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
FireRescue1

Firefighter Technician

Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality lubricant additives and firefighting chemicals. We develop products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions...
infomeddnews.com

Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System

Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
healthcareguys.com

Basic Guideline to Nursing Care Plan

When a chef experiments with the ingredients and cooks something new, he will most likely provide a detailed recipe for other people. In the same way, people who specialize in nursing create care plans for nursing students to help them understand the main principles of working with their patients. It...

