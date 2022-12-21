Read full article on original website
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
Nursing 'burnout': Nurses worry shortage will worsen if measures aren't taken
Nurses are feeling physically and mentally drained from being overworked as an ongoing nursing shortage continues. If things don't change, experts fear it could get even worse.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
BBC
Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department
Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
NIH Director's Blog
Going to the Hospital: Tips for Dementia Caregivers
A trip to the hospital can be stressful for people with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia and their caregivers. Being prepared for emergency and planned hospital visits can relieve some of that stress. This article suggests ways to help you prepare and tips for making your visit to the emergency room or hospital easier.
newsnationnow.com
Cure is sought for the current shortage of nurses in US
(NewsNation) — When asked why she’s one of 15,000 Minnesotan nurses planning to strike, Corinne gives this stat: 39 patients for five nurses. That was the ratio she says was in the cardiac unit of Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Minnesota over the weekend — a unit of seriously ill patients where too few nurses or slow response times can literally mean life and death.
How to become an occupational therapist
Occupational therapy involves working hands-on helping different patients to get back to or learning everyday tasks or “occupations”. Occupational therapists help individuals of all ages develop, recover, or maintain the skills needed to complete daily living and work activities.
Medical News Today
What to know about the four levels of hospice care
Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Regulation in staffing, training may be needed to improve safety in assisted living: study
Assisted living direct care workers have significantly worse perceptions of patient safety culture than their administrators, requiring a renewed focus on quality in the industry, according to the results of a new study published in JAMDA, the official journal of AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. In...
docwirenews.com
Black Nurses Provide Insight Into Culturally Specific Perinatal Health Care
In an article published in the Journal of Transcultural Nursing, Black nurses revealed the benefits and difficulties related to providing culturally specific perinatal health care. “Black perinatal health [care] workers are part of a tradition of Black people fighting for the well-being of Black communities,” the authors wrote. Investigators...
MedicalXpress
Medical jargon is often misunderstood by the general public, according to a new study
Students learning medicine must learn a whole new language to allow them to express their clinical impressions to others accurately. In time, this becomes second nature and soon they can be heard babbling away confidently and sounding quite the part. Communication skills are a standard part of medical education and the teachers take great care to ensure that these newly found linguistic skills do not impinge on their communication with patients. Most seem to take this on board and do their utmost not to confuse patients.
Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare
Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
FireRescue1
Firefighter Technician
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
healthcareguys.com
Basic Guideline to Nursing Care Plan
When a chef experiments with the ingredients and cooks something new, he will most likely provide a detailed recipe for other people. In the same way, people who specialize in nursing create care plans for nursing students to help them understand the main principles of working with their patients. It...
