Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
CHP officer released from hospital two months after being hit during accident investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A CHP officer is now home for the holidays after being hit by an alleged DUI driver while investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Stockton Boulevard in October. UC Davis Health says CHP officer Aaron Weikert was discharged from the hospital Wednesday after being seriously injured in...
1 dead, 4 hospitalized after crash involving Sacramento County deputy, CHP officials say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 19-year-old Antelope man died and four others were hurt after a crash involving a Sacramento sheriff's deputy and another vehicle early Thursday morning, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m. the deputy was on duty and driving their patrol vehicle northbound on...
Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Man arrested after filing false report about being tied up, burned, carjacked, deputies say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After investigating a report about a man zip-tied, doused in gasoline and burned in a carjacking, deputies say it never happened. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the original report was made on Dec. 7, just before 11 p.m. by 33-year-old Aurelio Guzman-Hernandez in Yuba City.
Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Trespassing, brandishing imitation firearm, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 5. Colten Dean Watkins, 29, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of...
Fatal Antelope Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident Kills Driver
Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident With a Fatality and Injuries Occurs on Elverta Road. The driver of a Mazda died in a two-vehicle traffic accident on December 22 after striking the patrol vehicle of an off-duty deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened along Elverta Road westbound around 2:00 a.m. The deputy was going north along Watt Avenue when his patrol car was T-boned by the Mazda.
Hospitalized CHP officer returns home after being hit by suspected drunk driver in October
SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer who has been hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in October will be at home with his family this Christmas.His homecoming comes after more than two months of receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center.Officer Aaron Weikert was met with a sea of applause by his fellow officers Wednesday morning as he left the hospital for the first time since October. "To go through what he's gone through and to make it this far is a miracle in itself," said CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt.Officer Weikert will be returning home...
Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
Sacramento sheriff’s K-9 captures man who shot at deputies during stand-off: SCSO
(KTXL) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting at law enforcement and assaulting an elderly family, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:17 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue following an incomplete 911 call in which the caller reported his son, Juan Martinez, had been discharging a firearm. […]
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery
(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Sheriff: Sacramento County standoff suspect arrested after allegedly firing shot at deputy
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot at a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy during a short standoff on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says, a little after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue in unincorporated south Sacramento County to investigate a 911 call where someone reported that their son was shooting. More calls soon came in that the suspect, Juan Martinez, had allegedly shot at a neighbor's home. He also allegedly fired some shots into air. Deputies arrived and found that Martinez was inside a home by himself. Martinez then allegedly fired at shot out a rear window at a home at a deputy after he was asked to come out and surrender. A short standoff ensued. The sheriff's office says Martinez was eventually taken into custody by a K9. Martinez is now under arrest and is facing numerous felonies; he's being held on $100,000 bail.
