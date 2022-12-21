SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer who has been hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in October will be at home with his family this Christmas.His homecoming comes after more than two months of receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center.Officer Aaron Weikert was met with a sea of applause by his fellow officers Wednesday morning as he left the hospital for the first time since October. "To go through what he's gone through and to make it this far is a miracle in itself," said CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt.Officer Weikert will be returning home...

