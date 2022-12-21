Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested after a peaceful armed standoff in Oroville Thursday evening
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte Sheriff’s Office says that a felon on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested on a no bail arrest warrant in Oroville after a SWAT Team peacefully resolved an armed standoff on Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Deputies received a 911 call from a homeowner, who had...
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged in Chico Christmas decoration thefts
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was charged with stealing inflatable Christmas displays from homes and businesses in Chico on Thursday. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 38-year-old Wayland Rudd was charged with possession of more than $950 of stolen property. Rudd was arrested late Tuesday night after Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Veterans at a transitional housing facility in Chico received a Christmas surprise Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - The veterans at Vectors Transitional Housing in Chico were in for a special surprise on Wednesday. A group of volunteers, including Chief Aldrige, handed out Christmas gifts to veterans. The event was organized by Laurie Maloney. The Chico Police Department says that the smiles on the veterans’...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect with stolen Christmas decorations arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for people who had their holiday decorations stolen from their front yard after arresting a suspect Tuesday night. The police department said it arrested a suspect who had multiple stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The decorations were recovered but the police department...
actionnewsnow.com
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
KCRA.com
Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested on multiple charges including stealing packages in Chico on Friday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police say that a man was arrested after a call was received from a person in the West Avenues area regarding someone stealing a package off of their front porch on Friday at 8:12 a.m. The person who called police was able to give an accurate...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Trespassing, brandishing imitation firearm, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 5. Colten Dean Watkins, 29, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of...
actionnewsnow.com
Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder
The family of a young girl diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shares her story with Action News Now. Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder. The family of a young girl diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shares her story with Action News Now.
Daycare owner suits up as The Grinch for Yuba City families
YUBA CITY — The Grinch is a Christmas favorite around the holidays but not many children expected to see the character in person — until now. Families in Yuba City are getting a green surprise just days before Santa arrives.The Grinch calls the mountains of Whoville home but is making appearances in Yuba City leading up to Christmas."They'll have boxes near the door labeled by the tree. I'll come in, look around, act a little silly," said Vanessa Oliver.She's a Yuba City daycare owner who is spending the holiday break in costume offering her services as the Grinch to her...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Point in Time count to take place next month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The homeless census in Butte County will be happening on Jan. 25, according to Butte County Employment and Social Services. The Continuum of Care and Butte County employees will begin the count at 8 a.m. The homeless census, also known as Point in Time count, will...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
kubaradio.com
Mail Theft Arrest in Sutter County
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 23 year-old Yuba City man for alleged mail theft among other charges. According to a social media post from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Shorey observed the driver of a 2005 Lexus taking mail from mailboxes along Richland Rd in Yuba City.
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
KCRA.com
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral
In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Criminal threats, possession in prison, robbery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 12. Felix Villa Rodriguez, 57, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Patchy morning fog & the potential for showers Tuesday
Bundle up, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and get your umbrella handy before you head out the door Tuesday. A trough of low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring more clouds and the potential for modest showers to northern California Tuesday, but high pressure across the southwest will keep the vast majority of the wet weather to our north. The best chance for showers will be in the Northern Mountains, but valley, foothill and Sierra locations will also have the potential for some very light showers. Snow levels will start out down to 2500' but will climb into the 4500' range in the Northern Mountains. The Sierra and southern Cascades will have snow levels ranging between 4000' to 5000'. Fog has developed across portions of the valley and foothills again overnight, but is not as dense as it was for the start of your Monday. Butte County has the biggest impact from fog to start the day with visibility down to around a half a mile in some areas. Glenn and Tehama Counties could also get more rapid fog development, but those areas are also looking a bit more prone to some very modest showers during your morning commute. Most showers will stay closer to the coast through around noon and then we'll have light shower chances spreading across the remainder of our region from mid day through this evening. We'll all stay cloudy through the entire day Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and single digits to low 30's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be modest and out of the northeast most of the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. Showers are projected to linger into this evening, but will quickly wrap up later tonight.
