Bundle up, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and get your umbrella handy before you head out the door Tuesday. A trough of low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring more clouds and the potential for modest showers to northern California Tuesday, but high pressure across the southwest will keep the vast majority of the wet weather to our north. The best chance for showers will be in the Northern Mountains, but valley, foothill and Sierra locations will also have the potential for some very light showers. Snow levels will start out down to 2500' but will climb into the 4500' range in the Northern Mountains. The Sierra and southern Cascades will have snow levels ranging between 4000' to 5000'. Fog has developed across portions of the valley and foothills again overnight, but is not as dense as it was for the start of your Monday. Butte County has the biggest impact from fog to start the day with visibility down to around a half a mile in some areas. Glenn and Tehama Counties could also get more rapid fog development, but those areas are also looking a bit more prone to some very modest showers during your morning commute. Most showers will stay closer to the coast through around noon and then we'll have light shower chances spreading across the remainder of our region from mid day through this evening. We'll all stay cloudy through the entire day Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and single digits to low 30's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be modest and out of the northeast most of the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. Showers are projected to linger into this evening, but will quickly wrap up later tonight.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO