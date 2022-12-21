Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Changes in Missouri recreational marijuana laws causing some police K-9s to retire early
KANSAS CITY, MO -- The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing many drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is retiring three canines that...
Spire asks customers to conserve energy due to dramatically lower temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As residents in the Midwest grapple with frigid weather conditions, Spire is urging customers across the Kansas City area and southwest Missouri to conserve energy immediately. Forecasted weather that has seen feels like temperatures go sub-zero is impacting supply pressures to the interstate pipeline serving...
Free rides for Missourians this New Years Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Free rides are being offered to Missourians this New Year’s Eve through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolute Vodka, and Lyft. The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible 2 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
Gov. Parson alerts National Guard members for support due to winter weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is wanting hundreds of first responders ready in case they are needed for emergency response during the latest weather threat. The Missouri National Guard stated Thursday morning the governor alerted about 500 Guard members “in anticipation of potential travel disruptions due...
