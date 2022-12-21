Read full article on original website
A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
Chicago police say man posed as city employee, demanded money from business
Chicago police allege that a man posed as a city employee and demanded money from a local business in the city's Roger Park neighborhood.
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Man threw dog to its death from train platform, Chicago police say
A 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after he allegedly threw a dog to its death from an elevated CTA platform early Thursday.
CTA building new Control and Training Center in West Garfield Park
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will build a $158 million Control and Training Center on Chicago’s West Side. The new Center will be located at the northeast corner of Lake Street and Pulaski Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The CTA plans to enter into a development agreement with Sterling Racine, LLC, for design and construction of the new Control Center. Construction could begin as early as April 2024 and continue through April 2026.
As Snowstorm Arrives, Chicago Officials Remind Residents of Shoveling Guidelines
As a winter storm arrives in the Chicago area, city officials are reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to clear walkways and sidewalks. The city’s municipal code requires property owners and occupants in both residential and business buildings to clear a five-foot path on all sidewalks, and to clear all ramps in the event of heavy snow.
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
Santa Claus Blasting Cigs on the Holiday Train
CHICAGO – As smoking on CTA trains reaches an all-time high, CTA officials are racking their brains to find a cause for it all. In recent weeks, though, the issue appears to have reached an unprecedented level of celebrity, as jolly old Saint Nicholas himself has been spotted lighting up a dart on the Holiday Train.
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
Despite several arrests, armed robbery crews have returned to Chicago’s hard-hit Near West Side
Chicago — Two men salting a West Town sidewalk and an 80-year-old man are among at least nine people who were robbed at gunpoint during two holdup sprees Wednesday night and Thursday morning, mainly in West Town, Bucktown, and Logan Square. There were seven robberies reported in the same areas on Sunday morning.
Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight
CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
St. Paul Community Development Ministries Building Chicago’s Workforce of the Future
Calling all job seekers! If you are interested in starting a new career or changing careers, but unsure if the traditional classroom setting is right for you, consider this: participation in an apprenticeship program could be an alternate path to reach your career, training, and employment goals. Apprenticeships use a ‘learn while you earn’ model, combining on-the-job training with classroom instruction, leading to earning a nationally recognized credential.
Carnegie Hero Award goes to South Sider who saved man who fell on CTA’s third rail
CHICAGO - South Sider Anthony Perry is getting $5,000 for saving a man’s life this summer. The reward is from the Carnegie Hero Fund, which is given to people who "enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others." In June, Perry, 20, saved a...
New Chicago tow ordinance is not putting the brakes on rogue towers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "For us, it was either pay our rent and our bills or try and get this car out," Jonnie Zing said as he described the dilemma his family faced as of mid-December. After an accident, the Zings became victims of a tow truck company operating without a license to tow vehicles in the city of Chicago.The accident happened right before Thanksgiving. For more than a month, the Zings have been negotiating with the tow company and their insurer over the price to pay to get the keys back. The towing bill, which Zing claims was blank when he signed...
Shocking video shows man pushing woman onto CTA tracks as train pulls in
CHICAGO - Surveillance video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a man shoving a woman onto CTA tracks as a train barrels into the station. The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. less than an hour after pushing the 23-year-old woman...
ComEd Recruits Local Residents to Bring Bill-Assistance Awareness Directly to Families and Individuals
To increase access to financial assistance options that can help income-eligible customers pay their electric bills, while creating local employment opportunities, ComEd has returned with its Community Energy Assistance Ambassador (CEAA) program. First introduced in 2020 in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEAA is a community-based...
And then there were 10 Chicago mayoral candidates
The Chicago Electoral Board agreed with multiple challenges to Johnny Logalbo’s petitions, and he was bounced this week. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
