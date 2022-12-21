ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

CTA building new Control and Training Center in West Garfield Park

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will build a $158 million Control and Training Center on Chicago’s West Side. The new Center will be located at the northeast corner of Lake Street and Pulaski Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The CTA plans to enter into a development agreement with Sterling Racine, LLC, for design and construction of the new Control Center. Construction could begin as early as April 2024 and continue through April 2026.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
EVANSTON, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Santa Claus Blasting Cigs on the Holiday Train

CHICAGO – As smoking on CTA trains reaches an all-time high, CTA officials are racking their brains to find a cause for it all. In recent weeks, though, the issue appears to have reached an unprecedented level of celebrity, as jolly old Saint Nicholas himself has been spotted lighting up a dart on the Holiday Train.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight

CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

St. Paul Community Development Ministries Building Chicago’s Workforce of the Future

Calling all job seekers! If you are interested in starting a new career or changing careers, but unsure if the traditional classroom setting is right for you, consider this: participation in an apprenticeship program could be an alternate path to reach your career, training, and employment goals. Apprenticeships use a ‘learn while you earn’ model, combining on-the-job training with classroom instruction, leading to earning a nationally recognized credential.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Chicago tow ordinance is not putting the brakes on rogue towers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "For us, it was either pay our rent and our bills or try and get this car out," Jonnie Zing said as he described the dilemma his family faced as of mid-December. After an accident, the Zings became victims of a tow truck company operating without a license to tow vehicles in the city of Chicago.The accident happened right before Thanksgiving. For more than a month, the Zings have been negotiating with the tow company and their insurer over the price to pay to get the keys back. The towing bill, which Zing claims was blank when he signed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shocking video shows man pushing woman onto CTA tracks as train pulls in

CHICAGO - Surveillance video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a man shoving a woman onto CTA tracks as a train barrels into the station. The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. less than an hour after pushing the 23-year-old woman...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

ComEd Recruits Local Residents to Bring Bill-Assistance Awareness Directly to Families and Individuals

To increase access to financial assistance options that can help income-eligible customers pay their electric bills, while creating local employment opportunities, ComEd has returned with its Community Energy Assistance Ambassador (CEAA) program. First introduced in 2020 in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEAA is a community-based...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy