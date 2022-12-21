ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

After Doubling in the Past 6 Months, Is This Stock a Buy?

It's been a wild 12 months for biotech company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The gene-editing specialist initially wasn't even sure it had enough funds to complete the fiscal year, but since then, it has earned U.S. approval for two key therapies, the central reason why its shares have more than doubled in the past six months as of this writing.
NASDAQ

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a Trending Stock

Merck (MRK) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this pharmaceutical company have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ

GSK or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of GSK (GSK) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering...
NASDAQ

Should You Invest in Coke (KO) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ

What Makes BlackBerry (BB) a New Buy Stock

BlackBerry (BB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ

Is Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ

2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

It's a scary time to be an investor, with the markets languishing and the threat of additional interest rate hikes next year weighing on stock prices. In this environment, it is important to control risk and one way to do that is by investing in quality healthcare companies with consistent, sustainable dividends.
NASDAQ

Eyeing 2023 Fixed Income? Try This Active Core Bond ETF

2023 is just around the corner, and investors of all stripes are considering how to position themselves in what looks to be quite a volatile year already. Not only does a recession loom next year, with CEOs feeling increasingly worried, but also the Fed may be crafting a regime of higher rates for a longer period. For investors looking for the right strategy for 2023, consider an active core bond ETF like the Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) from Avantis Investors, a brand by American Century Investments.
NASDAQ

Is Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ

Want the Gift that Keeps on Giving? Buy These 5 Stocks in 2023

Dividend-paying stocks are the gift that keeps on giving. These companies give their investors steady dividend income that they can use to buy more stocks or pay their bills. However, some dividend stocks are extra generous. They give their investors more money almost every quarter. Five companies that have a...
NASDAQ

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for...
NASDAQ

Is SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has...
NASDAQ

See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.

There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy