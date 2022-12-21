2023 is just around the corner, and investors of all stripes are considering how to position themselves in what looks to be quite a volatile year already. Not only does a recession loom next year, with CEOs feeling increasingly worried, but also the Fed may be crafting a regime of higher rates for a longer period. For investors looking for the right strategy for 2023, consider an active core bond ETF like the Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) from Avantis Investors, a brand by American Century Investments.

