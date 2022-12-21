Read full article on original website
After Doubling in the Past 6 Months, Is This Stock a Buy?
It's been a wild 12 months for biotech company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The gene-editing specialist initially wasn't even sure it had enough funds to complete the fiscal year, but since then, it has earned U.S. approval for two key therapies, the central reason why its shares have more than doubled in the past six months as of this writing.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a Trending Stock
Merck (MRK) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this pharmaceutical company have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
FDA grants priority review for over-the-counter opioid overdose drug
The Food and Drug Administration has granted a non-profit pharmaceutical company priority review of its over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment as the United States combats an opioid epidemic.
GSK or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of GSK (GSK) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a Trending Stock
Costco (COST) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this warehouse club operator have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Investors Heavily Search Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): Here is What You Need to Know
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -10.3%, compared to...
Should You Invest in Coke (KO) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
What Makes BlackBerry (BB) a New Buy Stock
BlackBerry (BB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Is Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Recent Price Trend in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) is Your Friend, Here's Why
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
It's a scary time to be an investor, with the markets languishing and the threat of additional interest rate hikes next year weighing on stock prices. In this environment, it is important to control risk and one way to do that is by investing in quality healthcare companies with consistent, sustainable dividends.
Eyeing 2023 Fixed Income? Try This Active Core Bond ETF
2023 is just around the corner, and investors of all stripes are considering how to position themselves in what looks to be quite a volatile year already. Not only does a recession loom next year, with CEOs feeling increasingly worried, but also the Fed may be crafting a regime of higher rates for a longer period. For investors looking for the right strategy for 2023, consider an active core bond ETF like the Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) from Avantis Investors, a brand by American Century Investments.
Is Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
Want the Gift that Keeps on Giving? Buy These 5 Stocks in 2023
Dividend-paying stocks are the gift that keeps on giving. These companies give their investors steady dividend income that they can use to buy more stocks or pay their bills. However, some dividend stocks are extra generous. They give their investors more money almost every quarter. Five companies that have a...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a Trending Stock
Smucker (SJM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this food maker have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock
Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for...
Is SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has...
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
