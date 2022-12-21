In 2000, the Human Genome Project (HGP) announced it had completed a working draft of the human genome sequence – a genetic “blueprint” of a human being. In the same year, a new project emerged, one that sought to look “beyond the genome”: The Human Protein Atlas, which aims to map all of the human proteins in cells, tissues and organs. A cell, tissue or organism’s proteome – the complete set of proteins it expresses at a given time – reflects its dynamic state more accurately than its DNA code. Genes could be turned “on” or “off”, proteins might undergo post-translational modification – processes that can determine, or perturb, a cell’s function.

