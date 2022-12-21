Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Activation of primary hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis induced by targeting TGF-β1/Smad signaling in schistosomiasis in mice
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 456 (2022) Cite this article. In mice, liver fibrosis is the most serious pathologic change during Schistosoma japonicum (S. japonicum) infection. Schistosomiasis is mainly characterized by schistosome egg-induced granulomatous fibrosis. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) are mainly responsible for the net accumulation of collagens and fibrosis formation in the liver. Activated HSCs regulated by transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1)/Smad signaling have emerged as the critical regulatory pathway in hepatitis virus or carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis. However, the detailed mechanism of HSC activation in schistosome-induced liver fibrosis is poorly understood.
SpaceNews.com
Vega C fails on second launch
WASHINGTON — The second flight of Arianespace’s Vega C failed to reach orbit Dec. 20 after its second stage malfunctioned, destroying two Pléiades Neo imaging satellites. The Vega C rocket lifted off at 8:47 p.m. Eastern from Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 imaging satellites for Airbus. The liftoff took place on schedule and the initial phases of flight appeared to go as planned.
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation's top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday.
Oil could surge nearly 50% when China completely reopens after ending zero-COVID policy, energy expert Dan Yergin says
Brent crude oil could rise to $121 a barrel when China fully reopens its economy, Dan Yergin said. Brent crude trading at that level would mark a 48% rise from Wednesday's price at around $81 a barrel. A "real recession" could push Brent down to $70 a barrel, Yergin said.
technologynetworks.com
Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study
A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
ahajournals.org
Hypertension Impacts Peripheral Blood Leukocyte Composition
The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors nor the American Heart Association. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 55. Correspondence to: Lucas A. Salas, Department of Epidemiology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Dartmouth Cancer Center, Lebanon, NH, Email lucas.a.[email protected]edu. Correspondence...
MedicalXpress
New method identifies spatial biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease progression in animal model
Many diseases affect how cells are spatially organized in tissues, such as in Alzheimer's disease, where amyloid-β proteins clump together to form plaques in the brain. Studying how cells differ in various regions of tissue could help scientists better understand the key changes that lead to Alzheimer's and other diseases. But integrating data on gene expression and cell structure and spatial location into the same analysis has proven challenging.
BioMed Central
Tumor PKCδ instigates immune exclusion in EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 470 (2022) Cite this article. The recruitment of a sufficient number of immune cells to induce an inflamed tumor microenvironment (TME) is a prerequisite for effective response to cancer immunotherapy. The immunological phenotypes in the TME of EGFR–mutated lung cancer were characterized as non-inflamed, for which immunotherapy is largely ineffective.
technologynetworks.com
Complexity of Cancer Immunotherapy Captured in Whole Body Scans
Scientists at the University Medical Centre Groningen have performed whole-body PET scans using a radioactively labeled antibody tracer against immune cells, namely CD8+ T-cells, before and thirty days after the start of treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. After proving that the tracer binds to CD8+ T cells, the scientists showed that CD8+ T cell presence is both heterogeneous and dynamic. Insight into these dynamics might affect future treatment decisions. The results are published in Nature Medicine on December 5th.
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
science.org
Epiregulin is a dendritic cell–derived EGFR ligand that maintains skin and lung fibrosis
While tissue fibrosis is the culminating event of many human inflammatory diseases, few anti-fibrotic therapies are available and the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving fibrosis remain unclear. Using single cell transcriptomics, Odell et al. found that skin from patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis was enriched for dendritic cells (DCs) producing the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand epiregulin. DC production of epiregulin could be induced by type I interferon and promoted NOTCH-mediated extracellular matrix gene expression in fibroblasts. In mouse models of bleomycin-induced skin and lung fibrosis, an epiregulin-neutralizing antibody alleviated fibrosis. These results identify a role for epiregulin-producing DCs in maintaining fibrosis and suggest that blocking epiregulin’s EGFR activity could be a promising therapeutic strategy for treating fibrotic diseases.
NBC Miami
China's Economy Looks Different Than It Was Going Into the Pandemic
BEIJING — The Chinese economy of 2023 almost definitely won't look like the Chinese economy of 2019. Real estate has slumped under Beijing's crackdown. Exports have tapered off following a surge. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com this year replaced Huawei, hit by U.S. restrictions, as the largest non-state-owned enterprise in China by revenue.
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism
JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
targetedonc.com
Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC
Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
labpulse.com
Biomarkers present at initial COVID-19 infection hint at long COVID
Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York have found that gene expression patterns in plasma cells during the acute initial COVID-19 infection indicate whether or not the patient will go on to develop post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as long COVID. In the research, published...
peerj.com
Analysis of influencing factors of serum total protein and serum calcium content in plasma donors
Plasma donor, Influencing factors, Serum calcium, Total serum protein. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
technologynetworks.com
Detecting Cancer From a Droplet of Blood
In 2000, the Human Genome Project (HGP) announced it had completed a working draft of the human genome sequence – a genetic “blueprint” of a human being. In the same year, a new project emerged, one that sought to look “beyond the genome”: The Human Protein Atlas, which aims to map all of the human proteins in cells, tissues and organs. A cell, tissue or organism’s proteome – the complete set of proteins it expresses at a given time – reflects its dynamic state more accurately than its DNA code. Genes could be turned “on” or “off”, proteins might undergo post-translational modification – processes that can determine, or perturb, a cell’s function.
ajmc.com
Ganglion Cell Complex Thinning Associated With Faster Central Visual Field Decline
A retrospective cohort study found that rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex was associated with central visual field decline. Faster rates of central visual field (VF) decline were found to be associated with rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex (GCC), according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Researchers believe that this could support the use of longitudinal macular optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans to assist in clinical decision-making for glaucoma.
targetedonc.com
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
technologynetworks.com
Genetic Changes Identified That Switch “On” Cancer Genes
Cancer, caused by abnormal overgrowth of cells, is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Researchers from the Salk Institute have zeroed in on specific mechanisms that activate oncogenes, which are altered genes that can cause normal cells to become cancer cells. Cancer can be caused by genetic mutations,...
