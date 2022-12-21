Left ventricle dysfunction in patients with critical neonatal pulmonary stenosis: echocardiographic predictors. A single-center retrospective study

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Science Focus
Holy fire disease: The hidden illness that's plagued humanity for a millennium
And yes, it still exists today. Holy fire disease, also known as St Anthony’s fire or ergotism, is a medical condition that causes a burning sensation in the limbs and, if left untreated, can cause gangrene (tissue death) and seizures. It is caused by eating cereal grains such as rye that have been infected by the purple club-headed fungus Claviceps purpurea.
Hints That Deep Brain Stimulation Might Ease Alzheimer's Symptoms
Deep brain stimulation is being tried as a way to slow memory declines in Alzheimer's patients, and new research shows location is everything. When the electrodes were placed in specific areas of the brain, the treatments worked better. But scientists caution this is not a cure, as it only refines...
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
ahajournals.org
Apixaban Compared With Warfarin in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and End-Stage Renal Disease: Lessons Learned
The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors or of the American Heart Association. Circulation is available at www.ahajournals.org/journal/circ. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 1748. Correspondence to: Alexander P. Benz, MD, MSc, Population Health Research Institute, 20 Copeland Ave, Hamilton, Ontario L8L...
Coffee Might Pose Danger to Folks With Severe High Blood Pressure
More than one cup of coffee a day could spell trouble for those with severe high blood pressure. Researchers discovered that those with readings of 160/100 or higher faced a doubled risk of dying from heart disease. But green tea was another story, suggesting that the powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatories...
ajmc.com
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
MedicalXpress
New drug offers hope for people with hand osteoarthritis
A new study, published in Science Translational Medicine by researchers at the University of Oxford has identified that Talarozole, a drug that is known to increase retinoic acid, was able to prevent osteoarthritis (OA) in disease models. Tonia Vincent, Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology & Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford's Nuffield Department...
docwirenews.com
Iron Deficiency Associated with HRQoL in Kidney Transplant Recipients
Guidelines regarding treatment of anemia that focus on improving health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among kidney transplant recipients have limited effects, according to Tim J. Knobbe, MD, and colleagues at the University Medical Center Groningen, department of internal medicine, division of nephrology, Groningen, Netherlands. Iron fulfills a variety of functions...
physiciansweekly.com
Outcomes of Kidney and Dapagliflozin in Heart Faliure Patients with Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction
In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
ajmc.com
CKD Associated With Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
A cohort study found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) was associated with the development of abdominal aortic aneurysm, with risk increasing as CKD stage advanced. Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) were found to develop more frequently in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research. The findings demonstrated that risk increased as the stage of CKD advanced.
2minutemedicine.com
Oral antibiotic prophylaxis may reduce incidence of surgical site infections
1. In this randomized controlled trial, oral antimicrobial prophylaxis was reported to reduce the incidence of surgical site infections (SSI) when compared to a placebo in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the most common healthcare-related infections,...
cgtlive.com
BioCardia Follows up CardiAMP With CardiALLO Clearance for Heart Failure
The allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy trial will enroll patients ineligible for treatment with the autologous CardiAMP. The FDA has cleared BioCardia’ investigational new drug application (IND) to initiate a phase 1/2 trial of its CardiALLO neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+) allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (ischemic HFrEF).1.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
docwirenews.com
Sickle Cell Trait Associated With Adverse Outcomes Following COVID-19
Some demographic and preexisting medical conditions are associated with adverse outcomes in COVID-19, including chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease (SCD). SCD has two copies of hemoglobin beta sickle alleles (rs334-T). Sickle cell trait (SCT) has one rs334-T and one wild-type allele; SCT affects more than 3 million people in the United States and 300 million people worldwide. Largely considered a benign condition, there are associations between SCT and increased risk for adverse outcomes including chronic kidney disease.
psychreg.org
Find the Meaning in Standing Up and Do It More Often to Improve Health, Finds Study
Sitting is the default state in many people’s day-to-day lives, with significant health implications – but a smartwatch simply ordering people to stand will not make much difference to their behaviour or health, say researchers from the University of Surrey. The study was published in the journal Health...
reviewofoptometry.com
Retinal Layer Thickness Corresponds with Blood Pressure
Higher blood pressure was associated with thinning of several retinal layers. Photo: Getty Images. Click image to enlarge. Upon investigating the relationship between blood pressure and the thickness of different retinal layers in the macula, researchers recently found that the retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL), ganglion cell layer (GCL) and photoreceptor outer segment (POS) thickness was inversely associated with higher blood pressure, while inner nuclear layer (INL) thickness was positively associated. The thickness of the other retinal layers did not significantly correlate with blood pressure.
