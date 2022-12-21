ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Immune system of modern Papuans shaped by DNA from ancient Denisovans

Modern Papuans' immune system likely evolved with a little help from the Denisovans, a mysterious human ancestor who interbred with ancient humans, according to a new study led by Irene Gallego Romero of the University of Melbourne, Australia, published December 8, 2022, in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Papuans,...
Surprising Evolution Discovery – Extinct Subterranean Human Species With Tiny Brains Used Fire

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - An archaeologist says he has made an astonishing discovery and can offer evidence extinct human species used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours. If he is correct in his assumptions, then the archeological findings open a new surprising chapter in the history of human evolution.
Ancient DNA from the teeth of 14th-century Ashkenazi Jews in Germany already included genetic variations common in modern Jews

About two-thirds of Jews today – or about 10 million people – are Ashkenazi, referring to a recent origin from Eastern and Central Europe. They reside mostly in the United States and Israel. Ashkenazi Jews carry a particularly high burden of disease-causing genetic mutations, such as those in the BRCA1 gene associated with an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer. This genetic burden suggests that the population was shaped by what geneticists call a founder event or a bottleneck. In other words, a small number of foremothers and forefathers contributed much of the modern gene pool. As the population grew...
Challenging the Prevailing View – 45,000-Year-Old Ancient DNA Reveals Hidden Human History

The researchers used ancient genomes to reveal new information about the human history of adaption. Ancient DNA, including samples from human remains that are around 45,000 years old, has helped researchers understand a previously unknown aspect of humanity’s evolution. The new research, which was co-led by Dr. Yassine Souilmi,...
2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia

Comet photographed down the coast Lulworth Cove, EnglandPhoto byAlison Fairly. Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.
World's Oldest Meal from Animal Ancestors 500 Million Years Ago Unearthed in Russia

The world's oldest meal was found by an international team of scientists inside the gut of one of our animal ancestors in the form of a 500-million-year-old fossil, according to a new study. These animals are called Ediacara biota and are reportedly the world's oldest large organisms dating back 575 million years ago. Australian researchers found the animals ate bacteria and algae from the ocean floor.
Scientists engineer plants for production of biofertilizer

A group of three international plant biologists seek to develop a system for producing fungal spores, which can be seeded with plants to act as a biofertilizer. The biofertilizer provides a more natural method of fertilizing than spraying crops. “We’re going to engineer the plants, not for the benefit of...
5 Facts About The Oldest Life Forms on Earth

As a species, humans are infants. While some of the oldest humanoids date back to the Paleocene epoch roughly 50 million years ago, the modern shape of humans didn’t evolve until 300,000 years ago. This is nothing compared to some of the oldest life forms on earth, especially when you consider the fact that many of these life forms are billions of years old!
