Killingworth, CT

Killingworth Town Meetings December 26 – 30, 2022

For links to the Virtual Town meetings, contact: Town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes and time changes. Tuesday, December 27. Killingworth Economic Recovery meeting 7:00 p.m. (remote)
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Haddam Killingworth Town & Community Calendar December 22 – 29, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For the latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, December 22. Dungeons and Dragons for Teens 5:00 p.m. Killingworth Library. Sunday, December 25.
HADDAM, CT
Killingworth Dance Performance Collects Toys for Children in Need

(December 23, 2022) —The Dance Corner, of Killingworth presented its fourteenth annual performance of the Winter Follies: A Celebration of the Seasons Through Song and Dance on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Andrews Memorial Town Hall Auditorium in Clinton. The Dance Corner students, ages 4 and up, presented...
CLINTON, CT

