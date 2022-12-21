Read full article on original website
Tips for How To Rent an E-Bike in San Francisco
Heading Downtown from the Mission one day last year, my friend Baris suggested, “Let’s rent some e-bikes!”. I had dabbled in San Francisco’s bike share system since it launched in 2013 but hadn’t yet had the guts to try an e-bike. Not wanting to disappoint a friend, I hopped on one and soon found myself zipping down 18th Street toward Valencia.
See the Crimes Each SF Police Station Handled in 2022
San Francisco’s overall crime rate this year remained below pre-pandemic levels—defying national media coverage about the city as a hellscape of unchecked drug use and theft. But some parts of the city were harder hit than others. So what crimes were more prevalent in your neighborhood in 2022?
Get Active on New Year’s Day With These Local Activities
If you’re not a night owl or party crawler, you may be looking for active activities on New Year’s Day that engage your body and mind. But given that holiday falls on a Sunday this year—and Monday, Jan. 2, is the federally observed holiday—many stores and restaurants are likely to have wonky hours.
Keep the Party Going at These New Year’s Day Raves, Shows and Polar Plunges
In the hierarchy of party-centric holidays, some people tend to look down on New Year’s Eve. Granted, it may not be as amateurish as St. Patrick’s Day, as vulgar as SantaCon or as borderline-offensive as Cinco de Mayo—for white people in sombreros, anyway—but it certainly has detractors. New Year’s Day, though, is a different beast, built for people who want to keep the prior evening’s festivities going (or swim across the frigid bay).
Another Blow for Downtown SF as Major Tech Conference Moves Away
As tourism and business travel to San Francisco continues on the long road to normalcy, a new speed bump has arisen as VMware canceled its contract with the Moscone Center for its 2023 conference. The Palo Alto-based cloud computing company has made the decision to pull the VMware Explore conference...
Air Travel Nightmares Inside Oakland Airport as Winter Weather Ravages U.S.
Oakland Airport travelers have told how their holiday travel plans have been thrown into chaos as the nation is ravaged by extreme winter weather. Amanda Glazer wanted to visit her cousin in San Diego, but her holiday getaway quickly turned into a travel nightmare. “It’s just been a disaster,” said...
Crabbing Season in San Francisco Has an Official Dec. 31 Start Date
The accessibility of fresh Dungeness crab will soar in the new year as the long-delayed commercial crabbing season finally kicks off on Dec. 31. Bay Area residents craving one of the region’s most iconic dishes will soon be able to widely purchase the tasty crustacean after a drought of product throughout the holiday season.
Big Money SF Homeless and Drug Treatment Contracts Awarded in 2022
The homelessness and drug addiction crisis have long cast a shadow over San Francisco’s streets, increasingly cutting into the budget as city leaders flounder to find solutions. The city budgeted $667.8 million toward homeless services and $75 million for drug health and treatment programs during the 2022 fiscal year....
Plans for 100 Homes Near SF Schools Could Be Built Faster Using This Method
Fresh plans for 100 homes, including 70 affordable homes, are planned for the city’s Bayview neighborhood—and the developer is using private fundraising in the hopes of getting them built faster. Permit filings say the seven-story apartment building would rise 65 feet and include 17 studios, 37 one-bedrooms apartments,...
A By-the-Numbers Look at San Francisco’s Toughest Challenges in 2022
The Standard’s team of reporters and data journalists has spent recent weeks analyzing indicators to assess how well San Francisco did in 2022 as it worked to climb out of lockdown and into the post-pandemic era. The result? A mixed report card highlighting the serious challenges the city faces...
A Day of Atmospheric River Calamities Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg
Tuesday was full of storm-created surprises as the atmospheric river starts its run. A San Ramon sporting goods store’s roof collapsed. Monstrous waves with 20-foot crests are crashing against the coast in Marin County. Flooding slowed morning commutes creating a 3-mile backup on the Highway 101 in Monterey County.
Eat, Drink, Shop & Play: A Guide to 25 of The Standard Guides to San Francisco
It’s been a blast watching San Francisco wake from its pandemic slumber. Earlier this year, one reporter lamented the difficulty of finding food after 9 or 10 p.m. The result was one of our first guides, pointing party people to the best late-night eateries around the city. Since then,...
Bay Area Family Loses $10K Jamaica Trip in Winter Weather Travel Chaos
A Bay Area family say they’ve lost their entire $10,000 vacation due to air travel chaos as they tried to leave SFO for a Jamaica trip. Their itinerary was a complex web of independent reservations that all fell apart the moment their first flight from SFO to Miami via Southwest Airlines was canceled Tuesday morning.
99 Hardy People Will Swim to SF From Alcatraz at Dawn on New Year’s Day
Where will you find yourself at sunrise on New Year’s Day? Snoring peacefully? Hung over atop a pile of empty Veuve Clicquot bottles? Stirring a vat of black-eyed peas for a giant brunch?. If you’re one of 99 members of the South End Rowing Club (SERC), the long-running athletic...
Fewer People Died of Overdoses in San Francisco in 2022. What Changed?
The country’s overdose crisis is perhaps not so evident anywhere as it is in San Francisco, where more than 1,000 people have died of a fatal drug overdose since January last year. But year-end data shows that the rate of these overdoses is actually declining in the city. A...
Vandalism Suspected in Outage That Left SF Neighborhood Without Power
San Francisco’s Public Utilities Commission is investigating a power cut that may have been caused by vandalism. The Treasure Island power cut affected the whole island early Tuesday morning. Power has since been restored. It comes after a number of high-profile power cuts were caused by vandalism in Washington...
New Japanese Restaurant Brings Sushi, Hot Pot and More to the Mission
Okaeri Japanese Bistro, an omakase-style sushi bar, is about to debut in the Mission. The Japanese restaurant soft-opened this month with limited dinner hours, and owner Cameron Chan told The Standard that Okaeri will host a grand opening in early January. Okaeri set up shop at 3515 20th St. between...
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
SF Real Estate Investor Convicted of Fraud Is Now Accused of Flouting City Ethics Rules
A politically involved real estate investor convicted of bank fraud faces new legal troubles after the San Francisco Ethics Commission accused him of violating conflict-of-interest rules, according to a new filing. Victor Makras—who has served on a number of boards and commissions going back decades—now faces charges that he violated...
Laced Drugs Hospitalize 5 After Overdoses, SF Officials Confirm
Six adults overdosed on Christmas Day after using laced drugs they believed to be cocaine, a hospital official not authorized to speak publicly told The Standard. Five people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, and emergency officials administered Narcan to all six individuals, the SF Fire Department confirmed. The...
