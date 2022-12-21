A water main break on Bounds Avenue is being repaired, and Philadelphia Utilities is urging extreme caution in the area. “Exercise caution when traveling near Bounds Avenue as there has been a water main that has burst,” PU said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. “Please know that our crews are working hard in this harsh weather to remedy the situation. Thank you for being patient, and we wish you a Merry Christmas!”

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO