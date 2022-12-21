Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
korncountry.com
Shots fired outside Greenwood Mall Friday evening
GREENWOOD, Ind. – No one was injured as several shots were fired outside Greenwood Park Mall late Friday afternoon. The mall was put on lockdown. It was the second shooting at the shopping center in five months. The Greenwood Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and other law...
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighters fight Bayview Dr. blaze
COLUMBUS, Ind. – UPDATE: A family of four is displaced after a Christmas morning fire. At approximately 4:04 a.m. CFD was called to 4678 Bayview Dr. for a report of a fire in the home, per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke...
IMPD says at least 12 people were victims of gun violence over the weekend
IMPD says at least 12 people were shot over the weekend. They have responded to at least 550 non-fatal shootings this year with at least 640 victims.
korncountry.com
ASAP fights overdose fatalities with harm reduction campaign
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress (ASAP) is launching a harm reduction campaign to prevent overdose fatalities in Bartholomew County. Fentanyl in drug supplies has increased unintended use, causing the number of overdose deaths to rise. As of Tuesday, 37 people had died from overdoses in...
korncountry.com
Travel Warning is in effect for Jennings, Jackson Counties
JACKSON/JENNINGS COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has issued a “Red” Travel Advisory Warning for Jackson and Jennings Counties. The “red” travel warning is the highest advisory level that can be issued by the state. It means that only emergency personnel should be out on the roads.
korncountry.com
More snow is possible for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested in Greensburg following early Sunday burglary, chase
— An Indianapolis man was arrested in Greensburg over the weekend on burglary and other charges following a pursuit. Greensburg Police officers responded to a burglary on the 400 block of South Broadway Street around 2:40 am Sunday. An officer spotted the vehicle that was described as the one used...
korncountry.com
State health department expands Nurse-Family partnership
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations to expand Nurse-Family Partnership programming across the state, helping to provide care and support for pregnant individuals and first-time mothers to promote healthy pregnancies and give children a successful start in life.
korncountry.com
Dangerous wind chills persist through Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service (NWS) has provided an update on the winter storm, which has large parts of the south-central region of the state under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Saturday. Find the latest update for your area here. The following is an update by...
Comments / 0