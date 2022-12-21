ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ST coordinator Mike Priefer on Cade York missed kicks: 'no excuse for that'

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
There is no doubt the rookie season of kicker Cade York has not gone to plan for him or the Cleveland Browns after starting his career 4-of-4 including a game-winning boot in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Even most recently, York missed two kicks against the Baltimore Ravens in a 13-3 win last week. His special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was asked about York today in his media availability as well.

When asked about York’s kick that went way left last week against the Ravens, Priefer did not mince words, saying: “NFL kickers shouldn’t kick balls like that. No excuse for that.”

Priefer is far from the one who should be making overarching statements about players given the consistent performance of his units over the past three seasons. However, there is no doubt the Browns need more consistency from their kicker.

