Nick Chubb misses second practice in a row, will he play vs. Saints?: 'hope so'

Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a two-word answer yesterday when he was asked if the Cleveland Browns would have running back Nick Chubb available against the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve: “Hope so.”

And now after missing his second practice in a row today, there is reason to be concerned about the status of Chubb, who is rehabbing through a foot injury. If he is not good to go, Kareem Hunt will step in for a great deal of the workload, with either Jerome Ford or D’Ernest Johnson serving in relief.

Can the Browns overcome potentially losing their best offensive player to win their fourth game in five outings?