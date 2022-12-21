Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In CantonMadocCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
wtuz.com
Scholarship Applications Open for Tusc County YMCA
Nick McWilliams reporting – The scholarship application period is now open to recognize students for their contributions to the Tuscarawas County YMCA. The Tusc YMCA Thomas J. Patton Scholarship is intended to recognize recipients for volunteer leadership, staff leadership and service, community involvement, and academic achievement. Established in 1989,...
wtuz.com
There Is Hope, There Is Help
Mary Alice Reporting – The holidays are a joyful time to many but for some, they may be struggling for a variety of reasons. The ADAMH’s Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties is sending out a message that there is help for those needing to talk with someone.
wtuz.com
Janet Lynn Corpman – December 20, 2022
Janet Lynn Corpman, age 62, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, died Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. She was born August 5, 1960, in Dover, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Paul James and Betty Lou Grogg Latimer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Paul Latimer, a sister Mrs. Joy L. Healey, and a nephew Thomas Latimer.
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
wtuz.com
Gene E. Baker – December 20, 2022
Gene E. Baker, age 86, of Zoarville, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Dover. Born October 3, 1936, on the family farm on Baker Road in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Earl Baker and Catherine Inherst Baker Bair. Gene graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1953 and went on to serve honorably with the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by Greer Steel in Dover for 30 years before retiring in 1999.
wtuz.com
Jason C. Bair Sr. – December 20, 2022
Jason C. Bair Sr., 50, of New Philadelphia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Union Hospital surrounded by his family. His death was caused by liver complications; he fought a hard battle and is now out of pain and on his way to Heaven. Jason was born on...
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
wtuz.com
Peggy Ann Dansby – December 18, 2022
Peggy Ann Dansby, 68, of Newcomerstown, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Riverside Manor Nursing Home in Newcomerstown. She was born June 8, 1954, in Coshocton to the late Odis Dansby Jr and Rose (Belcher) Scott. Peggy was a 1972 graduate of Newcomerstown High School. She furthered her education...
Santa Claus Just Made His Latest Stop at This Bucks County Elementary School
A Bucks County elementary school was just visited by Santa Claus, and the students and staff had a chance to interact with him. Santa’s latest visit was to Benjamin Rush Elementary PTG, located at 3400 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. While students were enjoying their day, the man in red appeared on the roof of the school, even going so far as to greet some students through a window.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
wtuz.com
Virginia Rohr – December 21, 2022
Virginia Rohr of Newcomerstown passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born August 8, 1928, to the late Frank and Mable (Lembright) Berkshire. Virginia lived her early years in West Lafayette and graduated high school in 1946. She attended business school and later moved...
wtuz.com
William Harbaugh – December 20, 2022
William Harbaugh, age 90, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia on December 11, 1932, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Mildred (Uebel) Harbaugh. Bill graduated from New Philadelphia High...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
3 People Hospitalized After Home Explodes In Lancaster County: Authorities
Three people, including a child, have been hospitalized following an explosion in Lancaster County on Friday morning, authorities say. A leaking propane tank caused an explosion which sparked a house fire in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township on Dec. 23 around 4 a.m. Four...
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
Stark Humane Society responds to 14 calls for pets left out in the cold Friday
To keep animals safe during Friday's inclement weather, the Stark Humane Society responded to 14 calls to pick animals up.
whbc.com
Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch. The Council Rock South Vocal Ensemble recently performed at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. After winning the B101...
wtuz.com
Uhrichsville Receives Suggestion to Lower Speed on Road
Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Uhrichsville could be lowering speeds on a stretch of pavement they’ve received multiple complaints about. Citizen complaints have come in multiple times about speeds and heavy truck traffic on North Water Street Extension, prompting a traffic study by a third party.
Comments / 0