Dennison, OH

wtuz.com

Scholarship Applications Open for Tusc County YMCA

Nick McWilliams reporting – The scholarship application period is now open to recognize students for their contributions to the Tuscarawas County YMCA. The Tusc YMCA Thomas J. Patton Scholarship is intended to recognize recipients for volunteer leadership, staff leadership and service, community involvement, and academic achievement. Established in 1989,...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

There Is Hope, There Is Help

Mary Alice Reporting – The holidays are a joyful time to many but for some, they may be struggling for a variety of reasons. The ADAMH’s Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties is sending out a message that there is help for those needing to talk with someone.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Janet Lynn Corpman – December 20, 2022

Janet Lynn Corpman, age 62, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, died Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. She was born August 5, 1960, in Dover, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Paul James and Betty Lou Grogg Latimer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Paul Latimer, a sister Mrs. Joy L. Healey, and a nephew Thomas Latimer.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Gene E. Baker – December 20, 2022

Gene E. Baker, age 86, of Zoarville, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Dover. Born October 3, 1936, on the family farm on Baker Road in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Earl Baker and Catherine Inherst Baker Bair. Gene graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1953 and went on to serve honorably with the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by Greer Steel in Dover for 30 years before retiring in 1999.
ZOARVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Jason C. Bair Sr. – December 20, 2022

Jason C. Bair Sr., 50, of New Philadelphia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Union Hospital surrounded by his family. His death was caused by liver complications; he fought a hard battle and is now out of pain and on his way to Heaven. Jason was born on...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
CBS Philly

These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtuz.com

Peggy Ann Dansby – December 18, 2022

Peggy Ann Dansby, 68, of Newcomerstown, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Riverside Manor Nursing Home in Newcomerstown. She was born June 8, 1954, in Coshocton to the late Odis Dansby Jr and Rose (Belcher) Scott. Peggy was a 1972 graduate of Newcomerstown High School. She furthered her education...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
BUCKSCO.Today

Santa Claus Just Made His Latest Stop at This Bucks County Elementary School

A Bucks County elementary school was just visited by Santa Claus, and the students and staff had a chance to interact with him. Santa’s latest visit was to Benjamin Rush Elementary PTG, located at 3400 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. While students were enjoying their day, the man in red appeared on the roof of the school, even going so far as to greet some students through a window.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Virginia Rohr – December 21, 2022

Virginia Rohr of Newcomerstown passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born August 8, 1928, to the late Frank and Mable (Lembright) Berkshire. Virginia lived her early years in West Lafayette and graduated high school in 1946. She attended business school and later moved...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

William Harbaugh – December 20, 2022

William Harbaugh, age 90, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia on December 11, 1932, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Mildred (Uebel) Harbaugh. Bill graduated from New Philadelphia High...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whbc.com

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville Receives Suggestion to Lower Speed on Road

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Uhrichsville could be lowering speeds on a stretch of pavement they’ve received multiple complaints about. Citizen complaints have come in multiple times about speeds and heavy truck traffic on North Water Street Extension, prompting a traffic study by a third party.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH

