WISH-TV
Road conditions, winter weather advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning. Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
korncountry.com
Dangerous wind chills persist through Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service (NWS) has provided an update on the winter storm, which has large parts of the south-central region of the state under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Saturday. Find the latest update for your area here. The following is an update by...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — The main threat from this winter storm will transition from snow to bitter cold. Most of central Indiana will end up with a couple of inches of snow. There will be some higher totals east and southeast. However we will all be dealing with blowing and drifting...
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!
At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued
Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
WRBI Radio
Winter Storm Warning issued for all of Southeastern Indiana
— All four Southeastern Indiana counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm Thursday through 5 pm Friday. A Wind Chill Warning will also be in effect from 1 am Friday until 4 am Saturday for Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties. The National Weather Service says heavy...
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow, crashing temperatures and bitter wind chills
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 7 p.m. Friday. The robust storm system will begin having impacts from this morning's rain. Areas of drizzle will be around through mid-afternoon. The arctic cold front will arrive in west central Indiana after 3 p.m. Rain will shift quickly into snow.
Much of Indiana under winter storm warning
Much of Indiana is under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. The National Weather Service said Central Indiana -- from Delphi south to Franklin -- will see heavy snow after 3 p.m. on Thursday, with accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour could drop wind chills to 30 below zero.
cbs4indy.com
Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the...
readthereporter.com
Fishers wants you to stay safe during winter storm
The City of Fishers offers the following information so you can keep yourself, your family, your pets, and your neighbors safe during the extreme cold over the next few days. For life-threatening emergencies, call 9-1-1. Sign up for Smart911, a tool Fishers’ public safety teams use to share information and...
korncountry.com
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Crews hampered by gusty winds, bitterly cold temperatures at northwest side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Cold temperatures and gusty winds hampered efforts by firefighters at a northwest side house fire late Thursday. Crews were called to the 9200 block of Clemson Street, near Interstate 465 and Michigan Road, just before 10 p.m. on a report of a car fire in a garage. The flames spread to other parts of the two-story house.
korncountry.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday through Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Emergency Management reports that the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Columbus and south-central Indiana beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Saturday morning. The Watch area includes Bartholomew, Johnson, Jackson, Jennings, Brown, Shelby, and Decatur Counties.
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
