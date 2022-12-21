ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

Related
KOMU

19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
talkbusiness.net

Stone Bank sells to Missouri family

Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter

Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kggfradio.com

Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information

The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022

It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Missouri

Let’s take a look at some of the best places to beat the heat in Missouri!. You’ve probably never seen anything like the Gunner Pool dam before. The Civil Conservation Corps built the wall on North Sylamore Creek in the 1930s, using stones from the area. The dam almost seems natural at first appearance, or like something you might learn about in a fantasy book.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Christmas Bird Count at Four Rivers Conservation Area

Kansas City, Mo. – Birds will need to hunt harder for food in western Missouri’s natural areas this winter, as the summer drought reduced seed and fruit production by plants. Teams conducting the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 14 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Four Rivers Conservation Area found a high number of species, but low bird numbers within the species counted. The drought affected the count, said organizer Mark Robbins, ornithology collection manager at the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE

