ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Erik Chinander, former Nebraska DC, lands new job

Former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has landed a new job: He is being hired as Boise State's DL coach and defensive run game coordinator, per a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Chinander was fired as the Huskers' DC after four games in 2022 by former interim coach Mickey...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Nebraska NSD Review Pt. 2: Spotlighting three explosive players

Nebraska football announced 21 signees in its 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday's National Signing Day. Former Husker star Jay Foreman and Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik spotlight three of those players and break down why the Huskers are excited to bring them into the program. Watch their analysis in...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Nebraska NSD Review Pt. 1: Storylines, impact players, what's next

Nebraska put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class by announcing 21 new signees on National Signing Day. Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith review the Huskers' haul. They break down the top storylines, give their most intriguing offensive and defensive signees who could make...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy