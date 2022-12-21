Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
uwdawgpound.com
Poor 1st Half O, 2nd Half D Doom UW in 84-61 Loss to #23 Auburn
For the first time in 15 years the Huskies hosted a game against a ranked non-conference opponent that wasn’t Gonzaga. With snow on the ground and students on Winter break a monster crowd wasn’t expected but those in attendance thought it might be competitive. Instead the Huskies failed to score even one point per minute for most of the 1st half and Auburn lit up the Dawgs in the 2nd half in an 84-61 blowout. Washington falls to 9-4 on the year after the final game of non-conference play.
Early Signing Day proved just how bad Bryan Harsin was for Auburn
As it turns out, Bryan Harsin was a terrible fit at Auburn, especially on the recruiting trails. While Auburn made great headway on the recruiting trails during Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, the end results truly revealed how terrible of a fit Bryan Harsin was down on The Plains.
Auburn football: Hugh Freeze on Hank Brown, transfer QB options
Although it looked for awhile like the Auburn football program may not sign a quarterback from the class of 2023 while Bryan Harsin was in charge, the Tigers now have a 2023 QB locked in and ready to go. 3-star Hank Brown, a Nashville, TN, native, was originally committed to...
flywareagle.com
Auburn Football: Keionte Scott dishes on Bryan Harsin, Hugh Freeze
The never-ending list of narratives during and immediately after the tenure of Bryan Harsin has always been a source of both discourse and entertainment for the Auburn Family. Auburn football, plagued by both inside ineptitude and outside interference for the better part of the last decade, saw what might have been its lowest point under Harsin.
Scarbinsky: Freeze warning in Auburn, but Tigers are light years behind their rivals
This is an opinion column. First impressions after the first day of college football’s December signing period (which needs to be abolished because of its unintended consequences, but that’s another screed for another day):. What did we learn? This Freeze warning wasn’t kidding. Hugh Freeze is a...
WTVM
Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘They make me feel like I’m their daughter’: Auburn player Romi Levy celebrates Hanukkah with Bruce Pearl’s family
For those of the Jewish faith, December is the time to light the menorah, say traditional blessings and eat good food while celebrating Hanukkah with friends and family. Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, is an eight-day holiday celebrated Dec. 18 through Dec. 26. Auburn’s men’s basketball head coach Bruce...
Opelika-Auburn News
AU Airport purchasing property from Indian Pines: Golf course remodel a go
Auburn University is moving ahead with purchasing property from the cities of Auburn and Opelika to make way for a federally mandated expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport. The 11.6 acres of property being purchased is part of the Indian Pines Golf Course, which is owned jointly by both cities....
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
altoday.com
Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month
A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
opelika-al.gov
HL MANDO AMERICA CORPORATION CONTINUES TO GROW HEADQUARTERS IN OPELIKA, ALABAMA
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced yesterday that HL Mando America Corporation will be investing $11.1 million to upgrade their current facility and creating 26 new jobs. HL Mando’s Opelika operations continue to produce brake calipers and suspension systems to support its customer base located throughout the U.S. Mando Corporation...
Popular downtown Columbus restaurant reopens after renovations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new look to a popular luxury restaurant located downtown Columbus. Hotel Indigo’s Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar closed down on Sept. 13 for about six weeks to make some improvements as part of their remodeling project. Many of the upgrades paid tribute to the rich history in Columbus. The upgrades– which […]
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
WSFA
Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is...
wrbl.com
Several exits blocked on I-185 Southbound; use caution on morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Traffic is blocked off I-185 Southbound near exit 10 due to inclement weather, according to GDOT. Columbus police are on scene and rerouting drivers through JR Allen. Stay with WRBL as we bring you the latest updates on this developing story.
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
alreporter.com
Rep. Wood on WestRock lockout: “I am very much on the side of management”
A common question people are asked during labor disputes is “which side are you on?” State Representative Debbie Wood, R-Valley, did not even have to be asked this question amid a labor dispute involving nearly 500 workers at a WestRock paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama. She made her...
