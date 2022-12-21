For the first time in 15 years the Huskies hosted a game against a ranked non-conference opponent that wasn’t Gonzaga. With snow on the ground and students on Winter break a monster crowd wasn’t expected but those in attendance thought it might be competitive. Instead the Huskies failed to score even one point per minute for most of the 1st half and Auburn lit up the Dawgs in the 2nd half in an 84-61 blowout. Washington falls to 9-4 on the year after the final game of non-conference play.

