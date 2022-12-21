ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, NM

Missing Grants Woman

GRANTS, N.M. – Grants woman Vanessa Molina, a 5’01” woman, went missing from the City of Grants on December 16. Grants Police Department has listed Molina as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center database. Molina was last heard from on December 16. Her vehicle...
GRANTS, NM

