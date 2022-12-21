Read full article on original website
Related
Ozempic warning: Doctors urge caution for those using diabetes drug for weight loss
Doctors are warning against using Ozempic, a drug intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, for weight loss after some people sought out the drugs to help them shed a few pounds quickly.
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
Weight loss treatment is on the verge of transformation. It's not there yet. Here's why.
New medicines like Wegovy promise dramatic weight loss, but there's a long way to go to make anti-obesity drugs accessible to those who need them.
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
Registered Dietician Shira Barlow Warns People To Use Caution When Taking Ozempic For Weight Loss
Registered Dietician Shira Barlow weighs in on a recent podcast about the trend of taking Ozempic for weight loss.
Column: Understanding the impact of sleep on diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Body maintenance Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our...
Study Finds What Popular Ultra-Processed Foods Can Do To Your Brain Health Later In Life
A new study reveals some of the potential impacts ultra-processed food has on our cognitive health. Here's what researchers found.
Is It Safe To Try To Lose Weight During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy is a time when weight gain is inevitable. However, if you're looking to drop a few pounds, there are things to consider before going on any diet.
studyfinds.org
Adding 15 minutes of yoga to exercise routine gives heart health an even more powerful boost
PHILADELPHIA — Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine can reduce your risk of developing heart disease, according to new research. The study reveals that the discipline, which originated in ancient India, is much more than just muscle stretching. Researchers in Canada found that yoga can lower blood pressure, resting heart rate, and improve a person’s 10-year cardiovascular risk.
Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With more American men turning to testosterone therapy as a way to boost energy levels, build muscle and tackle erectile dysfunction, it’s no wonder that web-based merchants have stepped into the breach, seeking to grab market share away from doctors and pharmacies. But are online testosterone purchases safe? No, a new investigation warns. The conclusion follows an anonymous testing of seven U.S.-based online...
Psych Centra
How Does Caffeine Affect Your Body?
Whether it’s from coffee, tea, chocolate, or other sources, caffeine impacts your body in several different ways. For many people, pouring a hot cup of coffee is a cherished part of their morning ritual. Not only does it taste delicious, but it can also give you an extra boost of energy to start your day.
14 Unexpected Things That Are Hurting Your Teeth
You probably know you should brush and floss for good oral health, but you may not know that certain habits might be harming your teeth. Here's the scoop.
disruptmagazine.com
What Is Insulin and How Can It Affect Your Life?
Insulin is produced by your pancreas that helps regulate the glucose in your blood. As such, your body is a house of several systems that work together to help you become a highly functional person. However, due to certain circumstances, a part of your system becomes impaired, slowly breaking down...
Comments / 0