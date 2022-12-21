ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more

Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
The North Coast Citizen

The St. Helens Chronicle

Column: Understanding the impact of sleep on diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Body maintenance Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our...
studyfinds.org

Adding 15 minutes of yoga to exercise routine gives heart health an even more powerful boost

PHILADELPHIA — Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine can reduce your risk of developing heart disease, according to new research. The study reveals that the discipline, which originated in ancient India, is much more than just muscle stretching. Researchers in Canada found that yoga can lower blood pressure, resting heart rate, and improve a person’s 10-year cardiovascular risk.
The Herald News

Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With more American men turning to testosterone therapy as a way to boost energy levels, build muscle and tackle erectile dysfunction, it’s no wonder that web-based merchants have stepped into the breach, seeking to grab market share away from doctors and pharmacies. But are online testosterone purchases safe? No, a new investigation warns. The conclusion follows an anonymous testing of seven U.S.-based online...
Psych Centra

How Does Caffeine Affect Your Body?

Whether it’s from coffee, tea, chocolate, or other sources, caffeine impacts your body in several different ways. For many people, pouring a hot cup of coffee is a cherished part of their morning ritual. Not only does it taste delicious, but it can also give you an extra boost of energy to start your day.
disruptmagazine.com

What Is Insulin and How Can It Affect Your Life?

Insulin is produced by your pancreas that helps regulate the glucose in your blood. As such, your body is a house of several systems that work together to help you become a highly functional person. However, due to certain circumstances, a part of your system becomes impaired, slowly breaking down...

