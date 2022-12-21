ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Bill Sniffin: This Christmas, Let’s Remember

Sometimes an off-hand remark can become amazingly prescient. During a news meeting of Cowboy State Daily staff Wednesday, we were talking about how to cover the big storm headed toward the state. I casually mentioned we need to watch out for "heroes and victims."
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: "I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there's a vertical rainbow. When we...
Yes, Boiling Water Can Turn Instantly Into Snow

It's a trick that should be done with caution or an emergency room trip could follow, but when done correctly, it's pretty cool. Boiling water when tossed into the air (preferably from a container) can turn into snow before...
Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes

Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done

Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. "It takes a little bit longer," said Paul Davies of...
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills

Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander

Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family's property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. "This was a big track," he told Cowboy...
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 22, 2022

WYOMING — Strong and gusty winds return to areas on Friday, creating blowing snow, slick roads, poor visibility, and an extreme blow-over threat. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, slick areas, black ice, and some blowing snow in areas through midday Friday. Strong and gusty winds Friday afternoon through...
Wyoming Ranchers Laugh At New Yorkers In ‘Chic’ Ranch Wear

Western ranch wear has taken hold of New York City and other urban areas as high fashion thanks to the hit TV show "Yellowstone.". And to some Wyomingites, that's silly. The New York Post on Monday published a story...
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
