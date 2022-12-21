Read full article on original website
cibolacitizen.com
Missing Grants Woman
GRANTS, N.M. – Grants woman Vanessa Molina, a 5’01” woman, went missing from the City of Grants on December 16. Grants Police Department has listed Molina as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center database. Molina was last heard from on December 16. Her vehicle...
New Mexico State Police investigating crash involving 2 semi-trucks
Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Saturday morning, officials said.
Gallup police search for suspect in shooting homicide
One person has already been arrested in the case, but they're looking for another man now.
