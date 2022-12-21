Mrs. Priscilla Archunde, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Priscilla was born September 21, 1935 in Los Alamos, NM. She later moved to Albuquerque to attend college and worked at St. Joseph’s hospital. It was then that she met the love of her life Isaias Archunde and the two were married in 1960. After moving to Grants and starting their family, Priscilla began volunteering at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and then began teaching at St. Theresa Catholic School. Mrs. Archunde was a beloved teacher to so many students. She taught 2nd grade for many years and even after retirement continued working as a substitute teacher and classroom aide.

GRANTS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO