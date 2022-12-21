Read full article on original website
Missing Grants Woman
GRANTS, N.M. – Grants woman Vanessa Molina, a 5’01” woman, went missing from the City of Grants on December 16. Grants Police Department has listed Molina as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center database. Molina was last heard from on December 16. Her vehicle...
Gallup police search for suspect in shooting homicide
One person has already been arrested in the case, but they're looking for another man now.
New Mexico State Police investigating crash involving 2 semi-trucks
Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Saturday morning, officials said.
