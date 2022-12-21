Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Champaign PD officer retires after 22 years of service in CPD
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign police officer retired from the force just in time for the holidays. Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after a 22 year stint in the Champaign Police Department. His career began in 1993 with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Des Moines, Iowa....
City of Champaign employees raise over $90,000 for community
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is working with United Way and giving back to non-profits. This year, city employees raised more than $92,300 for dozens of nonprofits, all in two weeks. That’s a 14% increase from last year’s numbers and the third-highest amount on record. Jennifer Bannon, the Assistant City Attorney, said […]
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
Village of Rantoul opens warming center
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With extreme cold moving into the area on Thursday, the Village of Rantoul is offering a warming shelter for anyone who needs it. The shelter will be at the Rantoul Youth center starting Thursday evening. Anyone who needs warming assistance should contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Ballot Issues: Jacob Lane to Sue, Jakob Dazey Victim of Major Mistake
(Above, Clockwise L to R) Danville Election Commission Attorney John Beardsley, DEC Executive Director Sandy Delhaye, Barb Bailey, Dave Ryan, and Tom Mellen. Wednesday afternoon’s (Dec 21) Danville Election Commission hearing, held in the Vermilion County Board Committee Room, was literally a double-header of ballot issues with two different plots. In the first half, hopeful mayoral challenger Jacob Lane was officially voted off the 2023 Consolidated Election ballot by the Danville Election Commission’s Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, and Barb Bailey; on the basis that, agreeing with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr’s objection; he did not have enough valid signatures on his filing petition because some were not registered to vote and some were from outside of the Danville City Limits.
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Champaign leader creates initiative to prevent gun violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign City Council and other local leaders are stepping up to stop gun violence in the community. One local leader, Banio Koroma Jr., created his own initiative called Vision to Succeed to help young men get away from violence and gear them toward positive outlets like mentorship. “We teach ethics,” Koroma […]
Urbana Fire Department prepares for cold winter conditions
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to winter storms, the Urbana Fire Department knows it’s the extra time spent preparing for the wintry conditions that make the difference. Andy Stewart with the Urbana Fire Department Stewart said they take the wintry conditions seriously, “we train every single day because of the passion we bring […]
State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash
Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
WCIA
Champaign community provides help from extreme cold weather
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Freezing temperatures, drifting snow and gusts of wind could impact your cars and homes and holiday travel plans. People are feeling the effects of the cold weather, and Champaign is no different. “I don’t have heat in my car at the moment,” said Andy...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Firefighters Investigating Incident in 700 Block of Chandler Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. At 5:43 PM last night December 19, 2022 Danville Firefighters were dispatchedto the 700 Block of Chandler Street for a report of smoke and flames from a garage. First arriving firefighters seen smoke from behind 707 Chandler Street. Upon investigation they found...
WAND TV
Man hit while crossing the street in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night. Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
