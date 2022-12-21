Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Elings Park Visits Will Be a Walk in the Park — No Cars Allowed — on Christmas Day
Santa Barbara’s Elings Park is open for the community to enjoy but closed to vehicles on Christmas Day. The park’s third annual Car Free Christmas allows visitors entry through the neighborhood gates to enjoy a car-free experience from 7 a.m. to sunset on Sunday, Dec. 25. The main...
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?
I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Local food bank reaches over 1,000 cars in Santa Maria holiday food distribution
The Santa Maria Food Bank hosted a special holiday food distribution in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara today. The post Local food bank reaches over 1,000 cars in Santa Maria holiday food distribution appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
San Marcos Foothills Preserve in Santa Barbara has an unusual way to support the natural habitat
The San Marcos Foothills Preserve between Santa Barbara and Goleta is a rare gem - a protected native grassland with spectacular panoramic views of the Santa Ynez Mountains, and across to the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by increasingly developed urban landscape. The views are enjoyed by hikers, the natural wildlife and...
Firefighters knockdown Santa Maria structure fire
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire responded to a fire at 1:01 p.m. at a detached garage on the 1300 block of Solomon Rd.
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Building on San Andres Street?
The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
sitelinesb.com
E. Mountain Drive House Sells Off-Market for $17.5 Million
Off-market sale of a 2002 house on three acres. (Here’s a laugh: “Based on Redfin’s Montecito data, we estimate the home’s value is $5,402,034.”) 805 AYALA LANE (ALSO ABOVE) 1917 house on 12 acres (three of which are a landscape easement) in the Cold Spring...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Noozhawk
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster
Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
Santa Barbara's most recommended restaurant is a Little Caesars - here's why
As a major tourist hub that has an economy that relies heavily on hospitality, why is a budget pizza chain one of the most recommended restaurants in the city?
Lompoc holiday decoration contest winners announced
City officials have announced this year winners of the 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
Gaviota rest areas along Highway 101 to reopen
Drivers along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County will once again be able to stop at the Gaviota rest area.
Police search for smash-and-grab burglar who hit Simi Valley mall (video)
Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a smash-and-grab burglary of a Macy’s store in Simi Valley on Wednesday night. Simi Valley Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Simi Town Center Mall around 6:30 p.m. Police say a male suspect was seen smashing jewelry display cases inside a Macy’s department store […]
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dormzilla Deemed a Safety Threat in New Report
A newly released report calls UC Santa Barbara's proposed behemoth student housing building a safety threat if changes are not made, reports the Los Angeles Times. An independent review was released this week stating a "robust redesign" with more windows, ventilation, and bedroom space is needed or else it poses a potential health and safety risk to residents.
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants
89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
