Muriel “Jean” Adkins, 97, of Versailles passed away at 10:50am, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. She was born near Vevay on June 6, 1925, the daughter of Everett and Juanita Ramseyer O’Day. She was married to Alfred Adkins in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 19, 1944 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1987. Survivors include four sons Timothy Adkins of Madison, Ted Adkins of Modesto, California, Pat Adkins of Akron, Ohio, and Tracy Adkins of Versailles; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughters Denise Goodpaster and Melissa (Mitzi) May, her sons Tommy and Micheal Adkins, grandchildren Garrett Goodpaster and Meghan May, her great-grandson Ryan Davis, her son-in-law David May, her daughter-in-laws Velia Adkins and Normalene Adkins, and her brothers Earl O’Day and Nelson Graham. Mrs. Adkins attended school in Vevay and upon her family’s move to Ripley County she graduated from Versailles High School in 1943. Jean was a long time clerical worker for the Jefferson Proving Ground, Ripley County Clerk, Treasurer and Auditor Offices and also cleaned homes for folks in the Versailles community. She was a volunteer for the Madison State Hospital for over 50 years and in her spare time enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading. Jean had kept a diary of the everyday events in the life of her family for several years. Jean was a member of the Tanglewood Baptist Church and was a member of the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27 at 10am at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Becky Pohle officiating. Burial will be in the Vevay Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Memorials may be given to the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary in care of the funeral home.

VERSAILLES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO