Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRBI Radio
Melonie Ann Buck
Melonie Ann Buck, age 62 of Batesville, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The daughter of Winford and Mary Patrick was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 8, 1960. She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Parker, Patricia Heyob (Larry), Kathy Gehring and Bonnie Patrick; brothers, Dennis Patrick and W. Kenneth Patrick (Julie) plus many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
WRBI Radio
J. Gregory Redmon, 67
J. Gregory Redmon, 67, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana passed away on December 21, 2022. He was born on October 12, 1955 in Greensburg, Indiana the son of James and Carolyn (Collins) Redmon. Greg married Imogene (Quicksall) Jones on July 8, 2006. He worked as a line operator at Heartland Steel Products in Harrison, Ohio.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Mayor sends holiday greeting to community
— Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice has delivered his annual Christmas greeting to the community. “As we begin to wish each other a Merry Christmas, let us remember all the good things that we have accomplished this year. “May we all be thankful for our family, friends, and a community that...
WRBI Radio
Cinda Zuidema
Cinda Zuidema, 65, of Batesville, Indiana (formerly of Franklin and Monroe Ohio), passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning of Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Cinda was born December 21, 1956 at Middletown Hospital; she was the daughter of Marianne Perry (Lacey) and John Martin. She spent her...
WRBI Radio
Daniel S. Zapata
Daniel Saylor Zapata, 58, of Moores Hill, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born March 22, 1964, in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Shirley Zapata. Daniel worked in construction for many years. Daniel enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He gave even in his death by being a tissue donor.
WRBI Radio
Jean Adkins, 97, Versailles
Muriel “Jean” Adkins, 97, of Versailles passed away at 10:50am, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. She was born near Vevay on June 6, 1925, the daughter of Everett and Juanita Ramseyer O’Day. She was married to Alfred Adkins in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 19, 1944 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1987. Survivors include four sons Timothy Adkins of Madison, Ted Adkins of Modesto, California, Pat Adkins of Akron, Ohio, and Tracy Adkins of Versailles; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughters Denise Goodpaster and Melissa (Mitzi) May, her sons Tommy and Micheal Adkins, grandchildren Garrett Goodpaster and Meghan May, her great-grandson Ryan Davis, her son-in-law David May, her daughter-in-laws Velia Adkins and Normalene Adkins, and her brothers Earl O’Day and Nelson Graham. Mrs. Adkins attended school in Vevay and upon her family’s move to Ripley County she graduated from Versailles High School in 1943. Jean was a long time clerical worker for the Jefferson Proving Ground, Ripley County Clerk, Treasurer and Auditor Offices and also cleaned homes for folks in the Versailles community. She was a volunteer for the Madison State Hospital for over 50 years and in her spare time enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading. Jean had kept a diary of the everyday events in the life of her family for several years. Jean was a member of the Tanglewood Baptist Church and was a member of the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27 at 10am at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Becky Pohle officiating. Burial will be in the Vevay Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Memorials may be given to the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio
Jack Edwin Neukam-61 of Westport
Jack Edwin Neukam, 61, of Westport, passed away at 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Columbus Regional Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1961, in Rushville, the son of Edwin Earl and Ruby Mae (Fultz) Neukam. He was born and raised in Rush and Decatur Counties. Jack had attended Rushville Consolidated Schools and South Decatur High School. He had worked for Service Dry Wall in Indianapolis for approximately 20 years. He worked for Kraus Trucking in Greensburg since 2010 hauling mail through Decatur, Jennings, and Jefferson.
WRBI Radio
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
WRBI Radio
South Ripley School Board honors departing members
Versailles, IN — The South Ripley School Board recently honored four outgoing members. Andy Miller, Danielle McGee, Tim Taylor, and Robert Garcia were each presented plaques as a thank you for their years of service. The four were honored at the December school board meeting.
WRBI Radio
Larry Arnold Davis, Jr. – 48 of Greensburg
Larry Arnold “Goober” Davis, Jr., 48, of Greensburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 31, 1974 in Greensburg, the son of Larry Davis, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Bowen) Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, Jennings and Bartholomew County. Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting and Frisbee golf. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He married Melissa Diane Charpie on September 8, 2021 in Greensburg, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters, Erica Davis of Osgood and Cheyenne Wilson of Columbus; sons, Vincent Davis of Versailles and Phoenix Davis; sisters, Betty Vierling of Greensburg and Nancy Ramey of Vernon; brothers, Jeff Slagle of North Vernon, Yancey Slagle of Louisville, Kentucky and George Driver of Butlerville and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson Collins and a nephew, Perry Slagle. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with cremation to follow.
WRBI Radio
Jason R. Smith, 52, Versailles
Jason R. Smith, 52, of Versailles passed away at 9:30am, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Cincinnati on July 26, 1970, the son of Russell (Jack) and Shirley Boswell Smith. Survivors include his parents Jack and Shirley Smith of Versailles, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lionel and Anna Lee Boswell and Enoch and Edna Smith, along with his uncle Ralph Smith. Jason was a 1989 graduate of South Ripley High School. Shortly after high school Jason enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Guam during Operation Desert Storm. For service to his country Jason was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, and the Sea Service Deployment Medal. Jason was very proud not only of his military service, but also for the privilege of serving his country. In civilian life, Jason was a former employee of Cast-Fab in Cincinnati where he worked as a welder. He was also a Teamster truck driver, driving for CJ Trucking in Indianapolis. Jason was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church and the Madison American Legion. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21 at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Jason’s aunt, Rev. Debbie Black and Rev. Steve Allen officiating. Burial will be in the New Marion Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Versailles American Legion. Visitation will also be on Wednesday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the New Marion Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio
MMH closes facilities, cancels surgeries Friday due to winter storm
— Due to weather advisories and for the safety of our patients, the following Margaret Mary Health facilities will be closed Friday, December 23:. Margaret Mary Occupational Health & Wellness Center. Margaret Mary Rehabilitation Center. Margaret Mary Health Center of Brookville. Margaret Mary Health Center of Milan. Margaret Mary Health...
WISH-TV
Christian children’s author Kirk Cameron alleges racial, religious discrimination by IndyPL
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kirk Cameron, an actor and Christian children’s book author alleges the Indianapolis Public Library denied a story hour of his book “As You Grow” based on his skin color and religion. The library refutes these claims. In an open letter penned to the...
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
WRBI Radio
Bradford honored with proclamation, Sagamore of the Wabash
Versailles, IN — State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) recognized the retiring Ginger Bradford Wednesday for her long career in Ripley County government. The ceremony took place in the lobby of the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. Bradford most recently served as Ripley County Clerk and is a former longtime county...
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
moversmakers.org
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
1017thepoint.com
FORMER CRAIN SANITARIUM OWNER ASSUMES NEW ID, CLAIMS TO HAVE GIVEN FLOWERS TO QUEEN
(Richmond, IN)--Remember Heaven Johnson? She’s the one who came to Richmond a few years ago and convinced lots of people that she was a Beverly Hills interior designer who wanted to rehab the Crain Sanitarium at 22nd and East Main. It turned out she wasn’t a designer, was a felon with numerous fraud convictions in multiple states, and wa arrested for stealing from Richmond’s Menards. The Crain building today continues to deteriorate. Here’s an update on Heaven Johnson. Now, she’s using the name Heaven Auberjonois. She recently lamented the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claiming to having presented the queen with flowers and claiming to be a British Honduran Fashion Model. But, she’s got an open warrant for theft in central Indiana. Johnson was, though, able to secure $40,000 in PPP money from the federal government. Her whereabouts today are unknown.
Kirk Cameron story hour at Indianapolis Public Library elicits dispute over diversity
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) is responding after actor Kirk Cameron claimed the library initially denied to host a story hour due to his skin color and religious beliefs. Cameron is currently promoting his new children’s book, “As We Grow,” described as an illustrated book chronicling the life of a tree while teaching […]
Comments / 0