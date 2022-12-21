Read full article on original website
thegreenvillestandard.com
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
Christmas, the time of the year when we celebrate our Savior’s birth, marking the most wonderful time of the year and of the world, but also celebrating the lights, the tinsel and the gifts marking the Gift of our Savior. It’s also a time when many of us look...
WSFA
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery. Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need. “People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful...
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
Montgomery, December 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
WSFA
Sheriff’s office presents donated car to Flatwood tornado survivor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making the season brighter for one family that was impacted by last month’s storms. Gladys Pringle and Julia Davis rode out the tornado that hit the Flatwood community three weeks ago. “The trailer was rocking so hard, when...
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
lowndessignal.com
Hope Inspired Ministries expanding into Lowndes County high schools
Four new staff members recently joined Hope Inspired Ministries — three career coaches and one data entry technician. These employees serve the ministry by assisting in existing career training services and to work toward expanding those services into Lowndes County high schools. “God has been so amazing opening up...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home players sign, Faulk flips college commitment
Highland Home School students and families gathered on Wednesday to watch two of their own — Keldric Faulk and KD Shepherd — sign letters-of-intent signaling their commitments on National Signing Day. Faulk, who received offers from 31 schools and expressed strong interest in Florida State University, surprised fans...
wdhn.com
Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Guthrie’s hosted a toy drive to benefit families of first responders to give thanks for all the hard work they do in community. A pair of Eufaula Tigers are headed to the next level. On the dotted line: Overton inks with Memphis. Updated: 19 hours ago. The four-star recruit...
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
