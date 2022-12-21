MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO