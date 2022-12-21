Read full article on original website
WSFA
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery. Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need. “People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful...
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
thegreenvillestandard.com
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
Christmas, the time of the year when we celebrate our Savior’s birth, marking the most wonderful time of the year and of the world, but also celebrating the lights, the tinsel and the gifts marking the Gift of our Savior. It’s also a time when many of us look...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
wdhn.com
Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates another death
Thursday afternoon, the Opp Police Department was dispatched to a resident ont he 600 Block of West Covington Avenue to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found 62 year old Kimberly Renee Cowen, of Opp, deceased in a bedroom of the residence. A death Investigation was initiated and a search warrant was executed.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Capt. Jarrett Williams...
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
