Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas Is What We Make of It
Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
16 People Who Sent Christmas Cards They Probably Shouldn't Have
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."
Comments / 0