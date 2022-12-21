Read full article on original website
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
packinsider.com
ESPN Currently Ranks NC State’s Diamond Johnson as the #24 Player in Women’s College Basketball
This week ESPN released their rankings of the Top-25 players on Women’s College Basketball thus far in the 2022-23 season, and NC State Junior Point Guard Diamond Johnson ranked 24th. 24. Diamond Johnson, NC State Wolfpack. Guard | 5-foot-5 | junior | Previous ranking: NR. 2022-23 stats:. 13.9 PPG,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win
UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
Know the foe: The 10 best recruits on North Carolina's roster
The 15th-ranked Ducks are set to square off against North Carolina (9-4) in next week's Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Per the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, the Tar Heels have 16th most talented roster in the country. UNC had four five-stars and over two-dozen four-stars on their roster this season.
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 76-64 Loss at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program kept it competitive with NC State, but a second half lapse spelled doom for the Cardinals, handing them a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to say following the loss:. Head Coach...
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
Duke Energy sends alert Christmas Day, asks customers to conserve to avoid more outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy sent out an alert to customers before 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, asking them to conserve energy to prevent major outages from happening again. A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
Foodie News: Experimental, experiential bar and Spanish + seafood concept coming to Raleigh in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Vivian Howard is now in Raleigh! Well, at least her food is here ... well, delivered here. She has added a Viv’s Fridge location outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. The concept is a mix between a vending machine and a refrigerator that serves prepared meals stocked by her Kinston restaurant, Chef & The Farmer. The “smart refrigerators” give consumers 24/7 access to Howard’s family-style prepared meals to take home. The fridges will hold entrees, snacks and desserts ranging from $20 to $65.
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
Antisemitic banner seen hanging from Moore County bridge on second to last day of Hanukkah
An antisemitic banner was seen hanging from a bridge in Moore County Sunday morning, on the second to last day of Hanukkah. The banner could be seen on the bridge on Pineywood Church Road going over Route 1. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the sign...
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
warrenrecord.com
Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
Durham police investigate deadly shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
cbs17
1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
