Read full article on original website
Related
medtechdive.com
Dexcom’s G7 glucose monitor wins awaited FDA clearance
Dexcom received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its G7 continuous glucose monitor, the company’s newest device that it expects will become a driver of growth. The CGM is Dexcom’s smallest and most accurate device, the company claims. The FDA cleared the device to be used in...
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
Comments / 0