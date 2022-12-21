BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Bolton Street around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police said.The officers searched the area for potential gunshot victims, witnesses to a shooting, or suspects. They eventually found evidence that a shooting occurred, according to authorities.Officers later learned that a gunshot victim had sought treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. Investigators went to the hospital and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO