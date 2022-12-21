Read full article on original website
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park bracing for the snow and cold
There is a lot of snow and a lot of cold in the forecast for the holidays. But Orland Park is ready. Public Works Director Joel Van Essen said before Monday’s board of trustees meeting that the game plan is in place for whatever beating Mother Nature wants to dish out – especially when it comes to snow on village streets.
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
Worried About Your Pipes Freezing In the Brutal Cold? Here Are Precautions You Can Take
As Chicagoans deal with extreme cold and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, the brutally cold weather may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes...
Less snow coming, but city still braced for dangerous winds and temperatures
The Chicago region is no expected to get less snow than originally forecasted, but city officials are encouraging residents to take precautions because conditions will still be dangerous.
Aurora prepared to handle winter storm, bitter cold, mayor says
Aurora is getting ready for several days of extreme cold and wind - plus some snow. The head of Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency Natalie Wiza is expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
NBC Chicago
Here's What Experts Recommend if Motorists Become Stranded During a Winter Storm
Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution for an approaching winter storm taking aim at the Chicago area, but they're offering tips for those who absolutely have to travel in the hazardous conditions. Those conditions could include heavy or blowing snow at times, with ferocious winds expected to last...
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
evanstonroundtable.com
UPDATE: District 65 shifts to E-learning Friday as winter storm arrives in Evanston. Here’s what you need to know.
Yes, the weather outside is expected to be frightful as we move into the Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Evanston from noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The agency is saying the snow may not accumulate as much as expected in a blizzard, but temperatures will be dropping and the wind will be blowing – dangerously – gusts as high as 55 mph are forecast.
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
Winter storm to hit Chicago area by late morning, white out conditions, wind chills to crash
The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for the entire Chicago area takes effect today at noon and will run through 6 a.m. Saturday. 2 to 5 inches snow are expected, wind chills as lows 35 below zero.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for several Chicago-area counties at noon Thursday as the approaching snowstorm gets closer. The warning, which says there is a "significant threat to property or life," will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Why Snow Totals in This Winter Storm May Not Actually Be How Much Snow You Get
How much snow your area sees in the upcoming winter storm may not actually be the totals you end up with as the system comes to an end and there's a reason for that. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some areas could end up with significant snow, while others end up with fewer accumulations, and though some of that might be caused by the storm itself, there could be something else at play too -- the wind.
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
nowdecatur.com
Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday
December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday
A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; deep freeze, high winds follow snow
A winter storm moving into the area Thursday is expected to dump several inches of snow and bring high winds and dangerous cold.
