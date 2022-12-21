ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

Orland Park bracing for the snow and cold

Orland Park bracing for the snow and cold

There is a lot of snow and a lot of cold in the forecast for the holidays. But Orland Park is ready. Public Works Director Joel Van Essen said before Monday’s board of trustees meeting that the game plan is in place for whatever beating Mother Nature wants to dish out – especially when it comes to snow on village streets.
ORLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

UPDATE: District 65 shifts to E-learning Friday as winter storm arrives in Evanston. Here’s what you need to know.

Yes, the weather outside is expected to be frightful as we move into the Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Evanston from noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The agency is saying the snow may not accumulate as much as expected in a blizzard, but temperatures will be dropping and the wind will be blowing – dangerously – gusts as high as 55 mph are forecast.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Why Snow Totals in This Winter Storm May Not Actually Be How Much Snow You Get

How much snow your area sees in the upcoming winter storm may not actually be the totals you end up with as the system comes to an end and there's a reason for that. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some areas could end up with significant snow, while others end up with fewer accumulations, and though some of that might be caused by the storm itself, there could be something else at play too -- the wind.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
nowdecatur.com

Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday

December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
MACON COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
CHICAGO, IL

