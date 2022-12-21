ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Johnson City Press

Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees

ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years

ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TriPride on 3-time vandalized Christmas tree: ‘You can try to deter us but it’s not going to dim our light’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local LGBTQ advocacy group TriPride won’t be deterred by vandals who have cut the group’s Christmas tree lights three times in the Centennial Park tree display, TriPride’s president said. Lights decorating TriPride’s tree were cut late Tuesday or early Wednesday after also being vandalized around Dec. 10 and later the week […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Speedway in Lights, ice rink closed Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Extreme cold and the possibility of further rolling blackouts have prompted Bristol Motor Speedway to close its Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink Friday night. Those closures are coming “out of respect for the rolling power outages across the state of Tennessee,” a release from BMS Communications says. The Tennessee Valley […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond

UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local power companies: 15-minute rolling power blackout mandate lifted

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is one of many electric companies that implemented 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide, according to a news release from the power company on Friday. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) mandated the temporary outages. The power company did not release a map of blackout locations and times. As of 1 p.m., […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire

KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

BTES and BrightRidge: TVA says need for rolling blackouts has ended

Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services and BrightRidge said the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) notified them that the need for rolling power outages has ended Friday afternoon. The public is continued to ask to conserve energy as the frigid weather continues. ---- Rolling blackouts will occur in the Tri-Cities region until further...
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

South Fork Utility, City of Bristol share tips on preventing frozen pipes

Officials with South Fork Utility and the City of Bristol are sharing tips to prevent frozen pipes at residences during frigid temperatures. South Fork Utility’s newly-hired general manager, Adam Hale, says the company saw numerous calls Friday regarding frozen pipes. Officials say the public can take steps to prevent...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

Town sends holiday wishes to our readers

Town officials and community members are sending out Christmas wishes and messages this holiday season – to all those who need some cheer, want some hope and desire to believe in the magic of Christmas again. May your day be merry and bright!. Chuck Vest (Jonesborough Mayor) “It’s my...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Herald and Tribune

Old newspaper ads during the holidays

Have you ever wondered what Christmas was like a hundred, maybe two hundred years ago? I wonder it sometimes. The last few years, I’ve been in a humbug state when it comes to Christmas. I told Mom and Dad not too long ago, Christmas just ain’t like it use to be. Christmas shopping is even more dangerous that it ever has been and it seems for a time of year that you need to slow down, it is ever yet the busiest.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

