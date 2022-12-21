Read full article on original website
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Johnson City Press
Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees
ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
TriPride on 3-time vandalized Christmas tree: ‘You can try to deter us but it’s not going to dim our light’
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local LGBTQ advocacy group TriPride won’t be deterred by vandals who have cut the group’s Christmas tree lights three times in the Centennial Park tree display, TriPride’s president said. Lights decorating TriPride’s tree were cut late Tuesday or early Wednesday after also being vandalized around Dec. 10 and later the week […]
Speedway in Lights, ice rink closed Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Extreme cold and the possibility of further rolling blackouts have prompted Bristol Motor Speedway to close its Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink Friday night. Those closures are coming “out of respect for the rolling power outages across the state of Tennessee,” a release from BMS Communications says. The Tennessee Valley […]
Johnson City Press
Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond
UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
Local power companies: 15-minute rolling power blackout mandate lifted
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is one of many electric companies that implemented 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide, according to a news release from the power company on Friday. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) mandated the temporary outages. The power company did not release a map of blackout locations and times. As of 1 p.m., […]
Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Kingsport Times-News
No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire
KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
wcyb.com
BTES and BrightRidge: TVA says need for rolling blackouts has ended
Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services and BrightRidge said the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) notified them that the need for rolling power outages has ended Friday afternoon. The public is continued to ask to conserve energy as the frigid weather continues. ---- Rolling blackouts will occur in the Tri-Cities region until further...
wvlt.tv
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
erwinrecord.net
105 trees and counting: Unicoi residents Bill and Ruth Gaines take annual decking the halls seriously
When it comes to Christmas, no one in Unicoi County decorates quite as much as Bill and Ruth Gaines. Whether indoor or outdoor, the Unicoi residents have 105 fully-decorated artificial Christmas trees. And if you thought that was a lot, Ruth points out that the staggering number is even less than last year.
supertalk929.com
South Fork Utility, City of Bristol share tips on preventing frozen pipes
Officials with South Fork Utility and the City of Bristol are sharing tips to prevent frozen pipes at residences during frigid temperatures. South Fork Utility’s newly-hired general manager, Adam Hale, says the company saw numerous calls Friday regarding frozen pipes. Officials say the public can take steps to prevent...
Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
Herald and Tribune
Town sends holiday wishes to our readers
Town officials and community members are sending out Christmas wishes and messages this holiday season – to all those who need some cheer, want some hope and desire to believe in the magic of Christmas again. May your day be merry and bright!. Chuck Vest (Jonesborough Mayor) “It’s my...
Herald and Tribune
Old newspaper ads during the holidays
Have you ever wondered what Christmas was like a hundred, maybe two hundred years ago? I wonder it sometimes. The last few years, I’ve been in a humbug state when it comes to Christmas. I told Mom and Dad not too long ago, Christmas just ain’t like it use to be. Christmas shopping is even more dangerous that it ever has been and it seems for a time of year that you need to slow down, it is ever yet the busiest.
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
