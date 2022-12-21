ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rudy Gobert trade looks disastrous for Timberwolves

Facing a banged-up Heat team with a rookie center, the Timberwolves put their $170 million center in a surprising position. The bench. Minnesota sat Rudy Gobert for the majority of crunch time in a 113-110 loss to the Miami Heat, who were playing without All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They pulled Gobert with 5:22 remaining after he was outplayed by rookie Orlando Robinson, who was playing his seventh NBA game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
There is a crazy coincidence about the Nets' winning streak

There is one common denominator when it comes to the the two longest recent winning streaks in Nets franchise history. Brooklyn improved to 22-12 on Monday with a huge 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was their ninth-straight victory and gave the team sole possession of the No. 3...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Angels Rumors: One Time Halo Signs with Crosstown Rival Dodgers

The Angels have been very active in the minor league deal market this offseason. They've signed plenty of relievers, infielders and outfielders to minor league pacts, hoping they can make an impact on next year's roster. Over the weekend, the Dodgers took a page out of the Angels' book, and...
