Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
JR Smith's Hilarious Reaction To Derrick Rose's Wife And Baby Mama Wearing The Same Christmas Pajamas
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made headlines in recent days, as the New York Knicks point guard has been very vocal when discussing a variety of topics regarding his career and his future after the NBA. Right now, he's not having the best time in New York, as the Knicks...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Trade Idea Of Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso To The Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers has been doing the rounds, and a mock trade of him and Caruso playing for the Purple and Gold has had fans buzzing. The Lakers have been linked to the Chicago Bulls for over a month now. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were the targets earlier, and recent reports suggest that LaVine wanted to play for Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league's health and safety protocols. The team announced that Brown will be out and associate
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla misses game with eye irritation
Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed Tuesday night's game because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin Durant Yells 'Stop Reaching' After Teammate Fouled The Cavaliers
Kevin Durant is among the best players in the NBA and has been dominating the league this year. Despite a slow start for the Nets, the team has recovered really well, losing just one game in December, and is now sitting as the No. 3 seed in the East. Durant's...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Paid $1.4 Million To Get Out Of His Contract With Russian Team, Then Had To Live With His Mom Until He Got It Back
Patrick Beverley has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the league throughout his career, often bothering opposing ball handlers. He has developed as a solid 3 and D player and is a valuable complementary player. Even though he is a solid veteran in the league right now, currently...
Yardbarker
Rudy Gobert trade looks disastrous for Timberwolves
Facing a banged-up Heat team with a rookie center, the Timberwolves put their $170 million center in a surprising position. The bench. Minnesota sat Rudy Gobert for the majority of crunch time in a 113-110 loss to the Miami Heat, who were playing without All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They pulled Gobert with 5:22 remaining after he was outplayed by rookie Orlando Robinson, who was playing his seventh NBA game.
Yardbarker
There is a crazy coincidence about the Nets' winning streak
There is one common denominator when it comes to the the two longest recent winning streaks in Nets franchise history. Brooklyn improved to 22-12 on Monday with a huge 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was their ninth-straight victory and gave the team sole possession of the No. 3...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Three Toronto Raptors Players In A Proposed Trade By An NBA Analyst
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that need a major revamp if they're going to achieve anything of significance this season. After a mini-resurgence, Anthony Davis getting injured again has tanked the team's record once more and they find themselves toward the bottom of the Western Conference once again.
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: One Time Halo Signs with Crosstown Rival Dodgers
The Angels have been very active in the minor league deal market this offseason. They've signed plenty of relievers, infielders and outfielders to minor league pacts, hoping they can make an impact on next year's roster. Over the weekend, the Dodgers took a page out of the Angels' book, and...
