Young Minnesota Man Reported Missing Found Dead
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The search for a missing Stillwater man has been called off after authorities located him deceased. The BCA announced the identification and discovery of the body of 20-year-old George Musser Sunday night. He was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?
If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
Want a Winter Adventure? Stay in an AirBnB Castle in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness, if that's your thing, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22
The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
RCHS Asks County Board for Permission to Grow
Susan Garwood, Rice County Historical Society Executive Director, went before the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday requesting they be allowed to expand to the empty lot to the north of the Faribault museum. The Board was meeting as a Committee of the Whole where votes are not taken. The...
Body Found Along Interstate in Scott County
ELKO (WJON News) -- There is an investigation underway after a man's body was found along the interstate in Scott County. On Friday just before 9:00 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located near the northbound exit ramp in New Market Township. If anyone...
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
Owatonna’s Announces New Outdoor Winter Skating Amenities
The City Owatonna announced in a recent press release that winter outdoor ice-skating options provided through Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department are expanding this season! Two rinks in different parts of the city are expected to open later this month, weather permitting!. Skating at Buecksler Park – bring...
