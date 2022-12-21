ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Phillips has announced his transfer destination. Phillips announced Wednesday evening that he had committed to the University of Maryland. The former three-star recruit committed to Tennessee as a member of the 2022 class and enrolled in December of 2021. Phillips entered the transfer portal earlier...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvih.com

Tennessee Fugitive Arrested In Simpson County

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee. Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots

(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

4 arrested after stolen car crashes into building

Memphis Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles. Memphis Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles. ‘It was so senseless’: Nashville family remembers …. Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds...
