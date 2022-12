It’s the most wonderful time to explore the city’s holiday-inspired entertainment. Catch the final evenings Austin's beloved Trail of Lights or experience winter magic through acrobatics at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Christmas weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 22LBJ Presidential Library presents Lady Bird's BirthdayCelebrate the life and enduring legacy of beloved Texan and former first lady Lady Bird Johnson at this family-friendly birthday bash. Party highlights include ornament-making, shopping, exhibits, and sweet treats featuring Johnson’s own family recipes. Tickets can be purchased...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO