Read full article on original website
Related
theprowersjournal.com
Lamar Area Hospice Receives Record-Setting Donation
According to Rose Ann Yates, Chairman for the Lamar Hospice Fundraising Committee, “this year’s annual Dinner, Dance and Auction, as well as the Angel Open Golf Tournament surpassed all expectations. Our team of volunteers have been doing this for more than twenty years. It’s a labor of love. Our commitment to Lamar Area Hospice Is simply to explain. We generously give to them and they generously give to this community. Most of us on the committee have benefitted personally from their wonderful services. It’s why we continue to work hard on their behalf. I believe the community feels the same way. Our successes depend on the willingness and generosity of the wonderful people who call Southeast Colorado Home and they do not disappoint.
theprowersjournal.com
2022 Year in Review MARCH
Here are some events from the past year which impacted residents of Prowers County. Lamar School Board Works Last Minute Mascot Details. Representatives from the Lamar Re-2 School Board will be given a five-minute opportunity on April 15th to present the mascot and logo alternatives to the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs. Board members and the mascot committee tasked with finding an acceptable mascot and logo to replace the Lamar Savages themes have approved two suggestions, one of which they hope will remove the Lamar School District from a list of schools using inappropriate mascots/logos as determined by the CCIA. The accompanying law, SB21-116 which was passed by the Colorado Legislature last year, mandates the changes take place by June 1st or the district will be subject to a $25,000 monthly fine until a suggestion is found acceptable. A vote on the suggestions is expected by the Affairs Commission during their quarterly meeting on May 19th.
theprowersjournal.com
2022 Year in Review FEBRUARY
Here are some new events highlighting events which had an impact on residents of Prowers County. 100th Anniversary Banquet for Lamar Chamber of Commerce. Teamwork was the central theme for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce banquet held Friday, January 28th at the Lamar Eagles Lodge. The banquet was notable for...
theprowersjournal.com
Archive for December 23rd, 2022
Here are some events from the past year which impacted residents of Prowers County Lamar School Board Works Last Minute Mascot Details Representatives from the Lamar Re-2 School Board will be given a five-minute opportunity on April 15th to present the mascot and logo alternatives to the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs. Board […]
theprowersjournal.com
Thomas Silva – December 21, 1937 – December 21, 2022
Thomas Silva was born on December 21, 1937 in Holly, Colorado to Pedro and Calletana (Jimenez) Silva. He passed away on December 21, 2022 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 85. Per Thomas’ request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
theprowersjournal.com
Luis Casillas – May 28, 1992 – December 22, 2022 (complete information is pending)
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Luis Casillas will be held at 10:00AM on _____ December ___, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
KKTV
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
KRDO
Rocky Ford man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2015 homicide
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Otero County jury has found a Rocky Ford man guilty in the 2015 homicide of Amanda Velasquez Ybarra. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 41-year-old Edward Lawrence Aragon was found guilty of first-degree murder on December 10, 2022. He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Comments / 0