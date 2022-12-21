Read full article on original website
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
Hugh Freeze reveals how Auburn will handle play-calling duties with Philip Montgomery
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze made a big addition to his staff earlier this month when he hired former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as his offensive coordinator. Not only does Montgomery bring eight seasons of head coaching with the Golden Hurricane, but he has also been an offensive coordinator at the Power 5 level, orchestrating the high-octane Baylor offense from 2012-14.
saturdaytradition.com
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Kirk Cousins Is Getting Blasted
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 through 15 games, with a fancy NFC North crown, license to the NFL’s greatest comeback of all time, and the NFC’s No. 2 seed [as of now] in the playoff standings. To be frank, things are going well for the purple team. However,...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Yardbarker
Alabama vs. K-State: Sugar Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 12/31
Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans.
McClanahan buzzer beater gives Hawaii first title over SMU
HONOLULU (AP) — Jovan McClanahan gave Hawaii fans in general and Rainbow Warriors fans in particular a delayed Christmas present , hitting a long, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 58-57 win over SMU on Sunday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic. McClanahan’s shot, after he weaved up the court before launching his shot a couple steps behind the 3-point line, gave Hawaii its first tournament title in the event it hosts. After Noel Coleman’s 3-pointer pulled Hawaii within 57-55 with 1:41 to play, the teams traded misses and then turnovers before SMU’s Zhuric Phelps was fouled with eight seconds to go. Phelps missed the front end of a one-and-one but Samuta Avea promptly turned the ball over for Hawaii. Samuell Williams was fouled with fives seconds to play but he, too, missed the front end of the one-and-one. The Rainbow Warriors called a timeout before McClanahan worked his way up court and getting fouled after he released the shot.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Sleeveless Drake: Falcons Rookie WR London's 'Last Straw' vs. Ravens
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London carries the burden - and privilege - of being his team's clear No. 1 target as a rookie. And for the most part, London's delivered, as he leads the Falcons in targets (101), receptions (61), yards (699), touchdowns (four), yards after catch (186) and receiving first downs (40).
Yardbarker
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
4-star 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin
New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell landed his Class of 2024 quarterback on Saturday with the commitment of four-star recruit
Yardbarker
Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history
Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
HuskerExtra.com
Fueled by speed and athletic ability, Nebraska set to run "position-less" offense
As Nebraska piles up speedy recruits in the 2023 class and beyond, new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has a piece of advice. Don’t get hung up on where, exactly, many players line up in the offense. Because it could be all over. “It’s a position-less offense,” Satterfield said during...
