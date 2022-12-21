Read full article on original website
Top 7 hotels in Pila, Italy
This hotel is perfect in every way. It it immaculate, friendly, beautifully decorated, who ever is responsible has the most exquisite taste. The rooms are much more spacious than other places we have stayed at, it makes such a difference to have the extra room. We hired the suite and a double room. The food it amazing, I’m eating far too much, the cakes are incredible. Breakfast is a feast and the evening meal, is local fresh food, with pasta alternatives for kids, you couldn't ask for any more. This has to be one of my favourite places ever, we love it. So lucky we found it . Thank you Hotel Tivet for a perfect holiday.
Traveler Shares 8 Warmest Places To Visit in December
Perfect for those who could use a break from the winter chill!
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Pirgos Dirou, Laconia Region, Peloponnese
Discover the best hotels in Pirgos Dirou, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Vlyhada, Arapakis Historic Castle, Katafigi, Castello di Haria, Vila Elpis. Looking for a place to stay in Pirgos Dirou? Then look no further than Vlyhada, a quaint guest house that brings the best of Pirgos Dirou to your doorstep. Vlyhada is a quaint guest house offering air conditioning in the rooms. Plus, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant, which has made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Pirgos Dirou. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. While you’re here, be sure to check out Sti Rouga, one of the cafes that can be found in Pirgos Dirou, which is a short distance from Vlyhada. During your visit, be sure to check out Zervobeakos Handmade Pottery (0.6 mi), which is a popular attraction within walking distance of the guest house. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at Vlyhada as you experience everything Pirgos Dirou has to offer.
Top 9 hotels in Sumerpur, India
Discover the best hotels in Sumerpur, Pali District, Rajasthan including Jawai Nature Stay, Jawai Bera Leopard Camp and Resort, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Jawai Dam Stay, The Jawai Gateway, Jawai Castle Resort Galthani, Hotel Kambaa Jawai, Hotel Mansarovar, Sun Stone Hotel and Club. 1. Jawai Nature Stay. Jawai Sumerpur Road,...
5 hotels in Triefenstein: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Triefenstein, Lower Franconia, Franconia, Bavaria including Zum Guldenen Rosslein, Gastehaus Brauscheuere, Mainbaumhaus, Weingut Blank, B&B Homburg am Main. 1. Zum Guldenen Rosslein. Burkardusplatz 1, 97855 Triefenstein, Bavaria Germany. Excellent. 53%. Good. 47%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 17 reviews.
Top 6 hotels in Unterammergau, Germany
Nice Boutique Hotel in a beautiful countryside spot with a great view. Wonderful Restaurant attached but limited opening hours. The hotel is modern and stylish. The rooms are clean and really nice. All prerequisites to be a great hotel. The downside was that they did not offer any service during the day e.g. a coffee on the Terrasse. If the restaurant is closed, you are on your own at the countryside.
Top 5 hotels in Volksrust, South Africa
Reception was great - friendly warm and welcoming Room - great - all we needed - although I did ask for plates, knives and forks. No problem delivered immediately even in pouring rain! Bed quality = great a good nights sleep after a long drive Nothing to fault - a great place and easily accessible for travellers from KZN and Gauteng. Our fur baby was as happy as anything as well. Thank you.
The 6 best hotels in Change, France
Discover the best hotels in Change, Laval, Mayenne, Pays de la Loire including Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, B&B Hotel Laval, Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor, Le Manoir De La Coudre, Le Jardin Des 4 Saisons, Villa Avec Piscine Interieure. 1. Ibis Laval Le Relais D'Armor. Boulevard de Buffon Z.I....
Top 10 hotels in Baia de Fier, Romania
Vis-A-Vis De Iesirea Din Pestera Muierilor, Baia de Fier 217030 Romania. Open in 2015 and offering a cafe with a terrace enjoying views of the mountains, Pensiunea Tobo is set in Baia de Fier, right next to the Muierii Cave and 14 km from the Transalipna, the highest road in Romania. Every room is fitted with a flat-screen TV with cable channels. Some rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. A terrace or balcony is featured in certain rooms.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Oppdal, Oppdal Municipality, Trondelag, Central Norway
O. Setroms Vei 35, Oppdal 7340 Norway 011 47 73 60 50 80. Oppdal is a small town, 545m above sea level, between the national parks and peaks of Dovrefjell and Trollheimen.Our hotel is located in Oppdal, mid-Norway, approximately 420 km. north of our capitol Oslo, and 120 km. south of Trondheim. To get here you easily follow the E6 from those locations.If you have tours at the west coast, Molde, Kristiansund, Ålesund, Atlanderhavsveien - you easily follow RV70 to Oppdal from those locations.The hotel Skifer Hotel opened its doors in October 2010 and has 176 comfortable rooms. All rooms have views of the mountains that surround the village. Inside the hotel, we have created a warm atmosphere with the use local slate, oak and furniture in woollen fabrics. In our lobby you can enjoy in front of the fireplace in soft lounges. There is also a reception, lobby bar and restaurant. Welcome!
10 hotels in Artemonas: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Artemonas, Sifnos, Cyclades, South Aegean including Windmill Bella Vista, Hotel Artemon, Smaragdi Hotel, Kampos Home Sifnos, Kamaroti Suites Hotel, Moscha Geronti Studios, Myrto Bungalow Hotel, Batika Rooms, Sofia's Studios, Skaloto Studios. 1. Windmill Bella Vista. Kamaroti Sifnos Island, Artemonas 840 03 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good.
The 6 best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, India
Discover the best hotels in Kazhakkoottam, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala including Treebo Trend Le Frank, Avoki Resort, OYO 30596 Exiquisite Stay Near Technopark, OYO 83042 Skywind, OYO 38023 Spacious Stay Technopark, SPOT ON 44084 Anju Tourist Home. 1. Treebo Trend Le Frank. Mukkolakkal Junction V S S C Road Kulathoor, Kazhakkoottam...
The best available hotels & places to stay near Yacanto
We enjoyed our winter stay at Posada El Pucara. The room was comfortable, the place is pleasant. The bathroom is cute with a lot of natural light. The breakfast is good (particularly appreciated the coffee - it is hard to get decent coffee in Argentina). The location is really convenient and on the main road - no searching around. The wifi was a little weak but worked.
5 hotels in Valdovino: Best hotel deals for 2023
The aim of "Casa do Morcego" is to offer quality, alternative and distinguishing tourism: cultural tourism as well as "natural" tourism, showing our guests the lifestyle of Porto do Cabo in particular and of Galicia in general. We go for alternative energy (solar and biomass for hot water and heating) and also for recycling.
10 hotels in North Iceland: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in North Iceland including Fosshotel Husavik, Siglo Hotel, Hotel Kea by Keahotels, Skjaldarvik Guest House & Restaurant, Hotel Laxa, Saeluhus Akureyri, The Herring House, Karuna Guesthouse, Lamb Inn Ongulsstadir, Dimmuborgir Guesthouse. 1. Fosshotel Husavik. Ketilsbraut 22, Husavik 640 Iceland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 11%. Poor.
10 hotels in Bandar Seri Iskandar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Bandar Seri Iskandar, Perak including OYO 774 Hotel Iskandar, D Hotel Seri Iskandar, OYO 774 Hotel Iskandar, Golden Roof Hotel Seri Iskandar, Hotel Kristal, Anggun Hotel, Amigo Hotel, OYO 11343 Hotel Putra Iskandar, OYO 89792 Hamriz Hotel, Kayu Jati Homestay. 1. OYO 774 Hotel Iskandar.
The 8 best hotels in Rampur, India
5th km, Bareilly Road, NH 24 Chak Shadi Nagar, Rampur 244926 India. The Opal is a boutique hotel in Rampur (UP) Spread in 5500 sq. Yards. It has 34 well furnished rooms, Fine Dining Restaurant "5th Mile" , Spacious Banquets, Conference hall, Multiple Party halls, etc. Hotel is very nice,...
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Maclear, Eastern Cape
Discover the best hotels in Maclear, Eastern Cape including Fairbairn Guest Farm, Alpine Bed and Breakfast, Maclear Manor B&B, Woodcliffe Country House, Oak Lane B&B, Villa Micasa. 1. Fairbairn Guest Farm. R396, Rhodes Road, Maclear 5480 South Africa. Excellent. 69%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor. 1%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
